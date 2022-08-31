Indie Film Site Alliance Forms Strategic Network with Top Media Outlets

Through reviews, interviews, podcasts, news, special features, and extensive coverage from film festivals across the world to theatrical, digital, and home video releases, IFSN has a combined reach of over 7 million visitors per month. With a dedicated audience through each site as well as their respective social media channels, IFSN offers premium partnership opportunities for distributors and filmmakers, with affordable packages that connect with the core of the independent film community. With this cooperation, each media outlet retains its editorial independence, and readers get a more favorable ad experience, highlighting films they will love through a curated approach in partnering with distributors. Following the launch, the network plans expansion into hosted screenings to directly connect their readership to exceptional cinema.

The IFSN team is comprised of Founders Jordan Raup, Editor and Co-Founder of The Film Stage; Eric Lavallée, Editor and Founder of IONCINEMA.com; and Director of Sales Matt Delman, Founder and Principal of the digital marketing agency 3rd Impression and an editor at Hammer to Nail.

“In the evolving landscape of filmmaking and film criticism, the very definition of 'independent' is shifting and it is our mission to work with sites and distributors that still retain that singular focus on the best in cinema,” said Raup. “With Indie Film Site Network, we’re delighted to offer a destination for distributors and filmmakers where they know they will truly be reaching the most passionate fans of independent movies.”

“I’ve long admired the contributions of our media outlet partners and their commitment to championing ambitious filmmaking. We’re looking forward to collaborating on new projects geared towards both an already-dedicated audience as well as the next generation of cinephiles,” said Lavallée.

As part of an initial phase, IFSN has already partnered with top distributors on successful ad campaigns for Oscar nominees ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"), acclaimed foreign cinema ("Neptune Frost," "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy," "Hit the Road," "Great Freedom," "In Front of Your Face," "Martin Eden"), celebrated documentaries ("Free Chol Soo Lee," "The Mole Agent," "Boys State," "Feels Good Man"), and indie hits ("Shiva Baby," "Dinner In America," "Possessor").

For more information, visit indiefilmsitenetwork.com and follow IFSN on Twitter and Instagram.