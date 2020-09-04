You've likely seen the image of Calvin from the classic comic strip "Calvin & Hobbes" peeing on a symbol of some designated enemy while staring at the viewer with a malicious expression. The image never appeared in the original strip, but over the past 25 years, it has spread all over the world, focusing on targets from Florida State University's football team to various NASCAR drivers and, in 1996, the boss of some disaffected police officers (the officers got suspended without pay for spreading images of Calvin urinating on their hated supervisor). Bootleg t-shirts and decals from fly-by-night companies spread the micturating Calvin without authorization from comic strip creator Bill Watterson and his publisher, United Press International. The rights-holders tried to prosecute the people responsible, but had to give up because there were too many and they were too elusive.

A similar thing happened with Pepe, on a grander scale. As chronicled in "Feels Good Man," Furie, who has been obsessed with frogs since childhood, introduced the character in 2005 in his comic series “Boy's Club." Pepe was appropriated in fitness videos first. Furie let it go.

Then Pepe became an emblem on 4chan message boards, where users took pride in inflicting emotional distress on strangers in such a way as to maintain deniability about what they were doing. The frog's expression—as described by other illustrators and meme experts consulted for the film—had an ugly Mona Lisa aspect. Inscrutable yet knowing. Superficially blasé or innocent, but at the same time, conscious and responsible. Your gut told you that this frog was up to no good, but you couldn't prove it.

"Feels Good Man" is essentially a detective story, tracking the appropriation of an artist's work for purposes that go against everything he's about. Not content to string together talking head interviews, the movie uses art and animation to find a cinematic equivalent for Pepe's evolution from a quirky cartoon animal into a weapon.

One of the more fascinating substrains of the story shows how 4chan users began to act as if they, not Furie, invented and owned Pepe. Once modified/distorted Pepe images migrated off message boards and onto social media, they were put to different, often self-serving uses in the mainstream (even getting borrowed by celebrities Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj). The people who had stolen and altered Pepe went all-out to "reclaim" the character from so-called "normies"—a warped-mirror version of Furie's legitimate quest.