Join Chaz Ebert at the Critic’s Cut 2025 Event at FACETS

RogerEbert.com Publisher Chaz Ebert will appear at FACETS this Thursday, December 4, alongside host Lee Shoquist, filmmaker Bing Liu (“Minding the Gap“) and critic Michael Phillips, discussing the best films of 2025. You can even vote for your favorite films and participate in an auction to support the FACETS mission. Get tickets here and check out the auction items here. Highlights include a special screening of the masterful “Ghostlight,” restaurant gift cards, a Siskel Film Center membership, and much more. Please see official information from FACETS below and get your tickets while you can!

What made the cut for the best films of 2025? Find out from the experts.

Join leading film critics, indie filmmakers, and Chicago’s vibrant community of cinema lovers at FACETS for Critic’s Cut 2025 — a one-night-only celebration spotlighting the year’s most unforgettable films and honoring 50 years of FACETS.

Hosted by Lee Shoquist (Film Critic, Chicago Film Critics Association), with special guests Chaz Ebert (RogerEbert.com), Bing Liu (Oscar-nominated Minding the Gap), and Michael Phillips (Writer, Talker), this expert group will reveal their top film picks of 2025 – afterward, stay for the reveal of the FACETS Audience Top Film Picks and to celebrate 50 years of FACETS.

Enter the Critic’s Cut 2025 online auction and bid on experiences, restaurants, theater, museums and more! Bidding closes Thursday December 4, 2025 – 9PM. Proceeds support all FACETS programs for adults and youth. VIEW AUCTION

HIGHLIGHTS

VIP “Meet the Critics” Pre-Reception Including Bites & Cocktails

Live Experts Unveil 2025’s Best Film Picks

Prosecco Toast honoring FACETS’ 50th Anniversary

Reserved Seating for Sponsors and VIPs

FACETS Audience Top Picks Reveal

After-Party with Dessert Bar, Raffle prizes, Live DJ set by Chelliah, and Film Trivia hosted by Raphael Jose Martinez

Opportunities to Support FACETS’ Mission and 50-year Legacy

Lee Shoquist – Film Critic

Lee Shoquist is a member of the Chicago Film Critics Association and editor of ChicagoFilm.com. He leads a network of film discussion groups in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, and is a frequent speaker at cultural and arts organizations including Facets, the Women’s Athletic Club, The Fortnightly of Chicago, Michigan Shores Club, Lake Shore Country Club, The Cliff Dwellers, the Casino Club, Google Headquarters and Cinema Chicago. His work examines artistic intent, social resonance and cinema’s place in contemporary culture.

Chaz Ebert – RogerEbert.com

Chaz Ebert is an active producer of television and movies, and the CEO of Ebert Digital LLC—publisher of the preeminent movie review site, Rogerebert.com. For twenty-four years, she shared a life with Pulitzer-prize winner, Roger Ebert. In their work to foster empathy through cinema and around the globe, they established the Ebertfest Film Festival and the Roger Ebert Center for Film Studies at the University of Illinois. She is the author of the best-selling book It’s Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity Through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness.

Bing Liu – Director

Bing Liu is the director of Preparation for the Next Life and Minding the Gap, which was nominated for Best Feature Documentary at the 2019 Academy Awards, an Independent Spirit Award, an Emmy and won a Sundance Special Jury and Peabody Award. He was a segment director on Starz’ AMERICA TO ME and co-directed his second feature documentary All These Sons, which won Best Cinematography at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and the Maysles Award at the Denver International Film Festival.

Michael Phillips – Writer, Talker

Before joining the Chicago Tribune in 2002 as drama critic, Michael Phillips worked as theater critic of the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Dallas Times-Herald. His work in other mediums includes co-hosting the long-running syndicated series “At the Movies”; on-air host for Turner Classic Movies; and appearances on the Chicago podcast “Filmspotting”. Michael has taught arts journalism for DePaul University, Columbia College, the University of Chicago and University of Illinois.