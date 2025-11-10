Can Movies Save the World?

On my way to the airport in Palm Springs I saw a sign that said: “Movies Help Everything!” I smiled, Roger would have agreed. As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Siskel & Ebert this month with a film series curated by the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), I have taken a trip down memory lane. Since it has been twelve-plus years since Roger passed away on April 4, 2013, I was surprised that reviewing the clips of him with his partner Gene Siskel still leave me weepy. Fortunately, their antics also bring me great joy, and so guffaws of laughter overpower the tears.

On Fridays when we publish our weekly movie reviews at RogerEbert.com, there are inevitably films that leave me wondering, WWRS (What Would Roger Say). I will be discussing one of those films this Friday, with its director Gabe Polsky. He screens his latest film, “The Man Who Saves the World?” at 7 pm at AMC River East. The film follows international peace activist Patrick McCollum to Colombia, Mexico, Los Angeles and New Mexico on his quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy to unite the Indigenous communities in South America to save the Amazon. Polsky’s film good-naturedly ponders how much of the “ancient prophecy” is true, and how much is self-professed.

In her 4-star review, our film critic Sheila O’ Malley called Polsky’s directorial style distinctive: “You can tell these films are his. He approaches things with a wry sense of humor and an eye for detail. He is not afraid to incorporate doubt or follow tangents. He is a talented interviewer, unafraid to push back. His style is light-hearted, almost whimsical, with a sharp sense of the absurd. Things are always about to careen out of control.”

Of Patrick McCollum, Sheila says: “Even when describing the portal he fell into during his near-death experience, or his many UFO sightings, or even his belief in raising global consciousness, he sounds forthright and practical. Not fancy or theoretical. He’s “out there” but he’s connected to the earth.”

McCollum will also join us during the Q&A.

For more information, contact AGagliano@alliedglobalmarketing.com.