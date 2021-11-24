You’re In My Heart (The Final Acclaim): Patricia J. Sobczynski, 1941-2021

Ironically, Mom was not what you would call a big cinephile by any stretch of the imagination. According to her, she didn’t really see many movies when she was growing up, and even when she had the opportunity to do so, she would apparently decline more often than not. (She once told me that she refused to go on a date to see “Psycho” early during its original release, a choice that continues to leave me reeling to this very day.) However, that did not prevent her from helping to encourage my own interest in movies. Back then, one of the local TV stations would show a movie every weekday afternoon, and when they showed one she thought I might find of interest, she would sit me down to watch it. Sometimes these films were edited in a brutal manner to shorten them to fit into a particular time slot. But even in a reduced form, these airings served as a sort of preliminary film school that allowed me to further follow my interest.

The wild thing is that even though my age was still only in the mid-single digits, these were not exactly kids movies that she was having me watch. One film was Mel Brooks’ “The Producers,” which she picked because she thought I would find Zero Mostel funny. There was “The Girl Most Likely To ...,” a hilarious 1973 TV movie co-written by Joan Rivers. In the film, an ugly duckling played by Stockard Channing undergoes reconstructive surgery following a car accident that makes her beautiful, and uses her allure as a tool to help her go out and murder her tormentors in a variety of bizarre ways. There was “Help,” the Beatles’ crazy 1965 follow-up to the previous year’s “A Hard Day’s Night” that I honestly think I prefer to its more celebrated predecessor. There was the legendary horror-thriller “Duel,” which she had me watch not because it was made by the guy who was at the time famous for making “Jaws” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” but because she remembered seeing it when it first aired in 1971 and being knocked out by it. (There would be a lifelong debate about whether or not “Easy Rider” was another one that she had me watch—she denied it vociferously but to this day, I swear that she did.) It is customary for someone around my age to cite “Star Wars” as the title that got them interested in film and that was swell and all but I was already all-in regarding cinema by that point and I have her to thank for this.

At about the same time that I was watching my first movie, I was already beginning to read and write, and these were other passions that she would encourage. Between the bookstores, which I would rush into with the kind of excitement that other kids would demonstrate at a toy store, and the library, I always had plenty of books at hand. And when I got bored with the kid-oriented stuff and wanted to shift over to something more adult, she was fine with it. She figured this was something to be encouraged, and if there was anything in those books that I did not quite understand, I would ask and figure it out. This would lead to some odd scenes and the occasional call or talk with a teacher wanting to know if I really read “Jaws” or “Raise the Titanic” for a third-grade book report and whether it was possible to steer me towards something a little more age-appropriate. I think you can probably guess her reaction to that. As for the writing, she and my Dad encouraged that as well—I remember receiving a dictionary and typewriter for my seventh birthday and being giddy beyond belief.