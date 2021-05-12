The End of an Era: Norman Lloyd, 1914-2021

During and after the “St. Elsewhere” years, his feature film work was sporadic. He appeared as the strictest headmaster imaginable in the 1989 prep school drama “Dead Poets Society.” In Martin Scorsese’s brilliant 1993 adaptation of Edith Wharton’s “The Age of Innocence,” he played the blue-blooded boss of Daniel Day-Lewis’ emotionally tortured hero Newland Archer, and served as one of the pillars of a high society cabal that would prove as heartless as any of the street gangs in Scorsese’s canon. Lloyd played another representative of higher education when he essayed the role of the president of fabled Wossamotta University in “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle.” But his most beloved film during this era was in “In Her Shoes”; his performance as a blind professor who befriends free spirit Cameron Diaz earned some of the best reviews of his career. Lloyd’s final feature would be “Trainwreck,” the raunchy Judd Apatow comedy in which he found himself improvising scenes with Amy Schumer. He was 99.

Although his name would never become as famous as that of many of the people that he worked with, the longevity of his career ensured that he would become one of the elder statesmen of the industry and one of the few remaining connections to an otherwise vanished era. Lloyd participated in a number of documentaries that took advantage of his prodigious memory, including “Charlie: The Life and Art of Charlie Chaplin” (2003), “Magician: the Amazing Life and Work of Orson Welles” (2014); and, of course, “Who is Norman Lloyd?,” a 2007 film that helped illustrated the extensive reach of his career to viewers too young to recognize his name. In 2010, he presented the one-man show “An Evening with Norman Lloyd,” in which he looked back on his career. He would also appear on between-film segments on Turner Classic Movies and on DVD bonus features, offering entertaining observations about the history he’d lived through.

Would Lloyd have had a different and ultimately more high-profile career if he had stayed in California all those years ago and taken part in “Citizen Kane”? It is a possibility. But when all is said and done, what Lloyd achieved was nothing to sneeze at. He worked with a number of the most highly acclaimed filmmakers in the history of the industry. His screen debut found him taking part in one of the most influential, still-imitated action scenes. He co-starred in one of the most significant TV dramas of its era. He lasted so long in the business that his final job would be a role in the TV series “Fly,” shot in 2020.

When a well-known person passes away after living to what most would consider a ripe old age, it is customary when looking to remark that their passing “marks the end of an era.” In many cases, that can be a bit of meaningless flattery. But in the case of Norman Lloyd, the phrase is both an accurate and inadequate way of summing up his life and legacy.