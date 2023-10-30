Home Entertainment Guide: October 2023

Now streaming on:

"Haunted Mansion"

The latest effort to turn a theme park ride into a feature film starts with great promise thanks to a grounded performance by Lakeith Stanfield and ambitious choices from director Justin Simien. When Stanfield encounters a single mother (Rosario Dawson) who just happens to live in one of the most haunted houses in the world, it forces him to reckon with what he believes about the afterlife and what he feels about his deceased wife. Stanfield takes the whole thing so emotionally seriously that he really elevates it, but the film has that common Disney problem where it runs out of ideas and sags in the middle. Still, this is better than the Eddie Murphy version, and better than a lot of the Halloween season product that you could watch with the little ones on Disney+. The Blu-ray is a little slight for Disney, who usually pack their physical media with interesting special features, but kids may be drawn to a neat special feature that reveal the many easter eggs for Disney fans hidden in the movie.

Special Features

Making Haunted Mansion (13:05) Hear from cast, crew and filmmakers about creating this grim grinning adventure based on the world-famous ride. See how the ghosts were "brought to life," what role new technology played, and how the wildly popular attraction inspired the film's design.

999 Happy Haunts (7:05) There are 999 Happy Haunts inside the Disney Parks' attraction…but always room for one more! See all the Easter eggs (well, maybe not all of them) where characters big, small, alive, departed, human and otherwise appear in both the movie and the ride.

Deleted scenes - take a look at some moments that passed on before the final version of Haunted Mansion was finished

Carol (0:45)

1 Star (0:44)

Harriet's House Of Intuition (3:11)

They Say The Place Is Haunted (1:16)

Between Realms (1:42)

Crump Manor (1:07)

Emergency Baptism (1:01)

A Good Head For Business (0:32)

Gag Reel - Who knew making a scary movie could be so funny!

"Insidious: The Red Door"



There have been five films in the "Insidious" franchise, a money-making machine for the good folk over at Blumhouse, but something of a critically derided operation overall. I went into "The Red Door" hoping that bringing Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne back to the series would give it new life. I was wrong. One of the worst horror movies of the year, this one is a dull slog that picks up with Wilson's Josh having been divorced from Byrne's Renai and basically estranged from his son Dalton. When both Josh and Dalton start having visions of The Further that haunted them in the first two films, and were supposed to have been then repressed, well, things get creepy. At least they should. "The Red Door" is slow and boring, a disappointment from an actor as generally underrated as Wilson. Despite that, it made almost $200 million, the most in the series, so there's absolutely no way this door is closed.