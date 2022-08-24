Home Entertainment Guide: August 2022

Buy it here

Special Features

New 2K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New conversation between filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Amélie) and journalist Philippe Morisson

Television program from 1972 on the making of the film

Documentary from 1994 on the life and career of director Marcel Carné

Trailer

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by film and theater scholar Edward Baron Turk

Now streaming on:

"Jurassic World: Dominion"

Critics may have hated the latest "Jurassic World" movie but audiences ate it up, turning the event picture into one of the highest grossers of 2022. Universal has wasted little time getting it to home audiences before the end of the Summer, even including an extended cut of the movie that has 14 additional minutes on a flick that was already WAY too long. Apologies to anyone looking for an analysis of that extended cut here but I couldn't devote five hours to this movie this week, especially given how clunky and choppy I found the theatrical cut anyway. Still, it's worth noting for fans of this film that Universal has treated them very well, loading up the home release with tons of special features about its production (none of which explain how it lacks the heart or wit of even the last sequel, but I digress).

Buy it here

Special Features

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY DTS:X AUDIO TRACK

EXTENDED VERSION – An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate opening

BATTLE AT BIG ROCK – Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the short film takes place one year after the events of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM in Big Rock National Park.

A NEW BREED OF VFX – VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.

DINOSAURS AMONG US: INSIDE JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION

TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME - Cast and filmmakers discuss the evolution of the franchise and the special union of characters from JURASSIC PARK and JURASSIC WORLD.

UNDERGROUND DINO MARKET - Join filmmakers for a tour of the amazing dino market set and discover how they brought it to life.

MAYHEM IN MALTA - A behind-the-scenes look at the Atrociraptor rooftop chase and Owen's harrowing motorcycle ride through the narrow streets and alleyways of Malta.

SCARY REAL

SPIT TAKE: THE RETURN OF THE DILOPHOSAURUS - Live-action dinosaurs supervisor John Nolan and his team reveal how they created the impressive Dilophosaurus animatronic.

INSIDE THE DIMETRODON - Learn how the filmmaking team operated the terrifying Dimetrodon animatronic and hear from Laura Dern and Sam Neill on what it was like working with it.

CREATING A PLAGUE - Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard discuss the enormous locusts featured in JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION and the creature effects team reveals how they were created and deployed.

PASSING THE BATA..N- Discover the craftsmanship behind the realistic-looking Beta animatronic and hear from Chris Pratt and Isabella Sermon on why they enjoyed working with it.

GIGA-BITE - Go behind the scenes with the cast of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION as they are introduced to the biggest star of the film, the Giganotosaurus, for the very first time.

FINAL NIGHT - Witness the emotional final night of filming with the cast and crew of JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION.

Now streaming on:

"The Killing"

Kino Lorber loves releasing early Stanley Kubrick films ("Paths of Glory" is getting a re-release in a couple weeks too) and the 4K restoration of the master's 1956 noir is their latest offering. It's a new restoration from the original negative, although it's hard to discern too much of a difference to this eye from the Criterion edition of the same film. Perhaps more interesting to buyers who may already have this flick is the new audio commentary that unpacks the production of and influences on this film, one of Kubrick's early greats.