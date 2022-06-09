There's nothing in "Jurassic World: Dominion" that comes close to that first "Jurassic Park" T-Rex attack, or any other scene in it. Or for that matter, any of the scenes in the Spielberg-directed sequel "The Lost World," which made the best of an inevitable cash-grab scenario by treating the film as an excuse to stage a series of dazzling large-scale action sequences, and giving Jeff Goldblum's chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm the action hero job. Goldblum, who reprises his role in "Dominion" alongside fellow original cast members Sam Neill and Laura Dern, turned his "Lost World" performance into a wry-yet-cranky meta-commentary on corporate capitalism.

For that matter, there's nothing in this new film as good as the best parts of "Jurassic Park III," "Jurassic World," and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," the latter which suffered from diminishing-returns syndrome, yet still managed to stage a crackerjack action scene or dino attack here and there. J.A. Bayona's mixed-bag "Fallen Kingdom," which provides literal as well as figurative DNA to the plot of "Dominion," had the most surprising pivots since the original, conjuring Spielbergian images of wonder (think of that mournful shot of the brachiosaur left behind on the dock) and mixing gothic horror and haunted house-movie elements into its second half. "Jurassic Park" creator Michael Crichton's original inspiration, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, was referenced through the character of Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), a clone created by John Hammond's business partner to replace the daughter that he lost.

Maisie is one of many major characters featured in "Dominion," and her tragic predicament has a few appropriately disturbing new details added to it. But returning franchise director/co-writer Colin Trevorrow (writer/director of "Jurassic World") and his collaborators are unable to focus on their deeper implications long enough to develop the thread with the sophistication required to make a great or even good science fiction/horror film.

The mishandling of Maisie is one misstep in a dumpster of a sequel that piles ideas and images and characters and plot twists in a heap and calls it a movie. The film opens with Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), onetime park operations manager of Jurassic World turned head of the activist Dinosaur Protection Group, breaking into a ranch where baby plant-eaters are being kept and impulsively deciding to rescue one of them rather than document the animals' mistreatment. Then she goes to a cabin in the snowy Sierra Nevada mountains, where Maisie is living with the park's former raptor-whisperer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). The three form a makeshift nuclear family focused on protecting Maisie against parties who want to exploit her for genetic and financial gain. The semi-domesticated raptor Blue lives with them as well, and has asexually reproduced and has a child (mirroring Maisie's relationship to her mother's genetic material—though so haphazardly that it's as if the filmmakers barely even thought of the two creatures as being thematically linked).