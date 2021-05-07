In the engaging and spirited “The Boy from Medellín,” director Matthew Heineman (“Cartel Land,” “City of Ghosts”) frames all these variables in relation to reggaeton maverick J. Balvin over the course of a week in 2019, leading up to his first stadium concert in his hometown just as student protests collapse Colombia.

With Heineman at the helm, the stakes portrayed don’t only mind the concert itself but the gray space between the responsibilities of J. Balvin—to speak out in support of young people fighting for change—and the vulnerability of the man underneath the colorful attires and bold demeanor, José Álvaro Osorio Balvín. Medellín’s most beloved son experiences a turbulent homecoming that moves him to reconsider his stance and the scale of his impact.

Outcries over educational opportunities and access to health services have turned into increasingly violent confrontations between the citizenry and government forces resulting in several deaths in Colombia. As criticism mounts in the press and on social media, Balvín questions whether he should make a statement or remain silent.

Through songs of celebration, his goal is to sell dreams and inspire without an agenda other than his upbeat rhythms and catchy lyrics. But as Taylor Swift recognized in her own documentary shot during the Trump era ("Miss Americana"), being completely apolitical breeds a negative perception. Balvín cares, but admits that his knowledge on the details is limited. Furthermore, he knows that no response will satisfy everyone watching.

Heineman capitalizes on his access by relying mostly on insight provided through exchanges between Balvín and those around him. The performer addresses the camera directly when discussing the timeline from his days as an immigrant painting houses in Miami to honing his skills performing wherever they had him in the early 2000s. Balvín’s numerous hits underscore the piece, while performance sequences that provide more of a concert movie feel bookend it.

There’s no escaping the opulence that surrounds a man who’s topped the charts, collected a slew of awards, and collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé. But while these signs of extreme wealth are present visually throughout, the atmosphere comes off as unpretentious. Balvín suffers from anxiety and depression; meditation and medication have offered salvation. His openness about this invisible struggle, surely maximized by the spotlight, makes him relatable.