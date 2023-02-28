For the thousands of jokes and dozens of premises in this event series, everything comes together most soundly in a recurring plot line dedicated to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for President of the United States. Her story is told through the yellow-orange fuzziness of a late '60s sitcom called "Shirley!", with Sykes playing the role. It's the most consistently funny of all the arcs, as it echoes a bit of history about Chisholm's history-making moves, hilariously contrasted with a live studio audience's reactions and certain TV trope characters (portrayed by Colton Dunn and Kym Whitley). And for this series' sometimes inability to say anything shocking or revelatory about the adversity its comedy often pokes fun at, "Shirley!" instead lets the history be more naturally bittersweet while presenting the character with the love of a biopic. It also has a "George Wallace" moment that got me hook, line, and sinker.

Instead of running with one joke for an extended period (like the elongated 50-minute Rome sketch in "History of the World, Part I,") this series jumps between different elongated arcs over multiple episodes, which themselves lose a bit of their focus. There's one storyline about the end of the Civil War featuring Barinholtz as Ulysses S. Grant, assigned to care for Abraham Lincoln's son (played by Nick Robinson). The arc never really takes off despite getting far away from its origins, adding in more and more character arcs, and featuring a few good jokes about Abraham Lincoln (played by Timothy Simons) hitting his head on things.

And while some bits take up too much time, it's also funny in the unfortunate way that other character-based arcs are too short. "History" is a little too good at leaving you wanting more from Taika Waititi's version of Sigmund "Smoking is Cool" Freud or [redacted's] singing version of Stalin, which more or less disappears. Still, the direct lampoons of historical figures are often the most consistently funny, especially if they offer goofy behind-the-scenes ideas of what made someone so popular: Andrew Rannells gives us the funny backstory about a famous but strange photoshoot with three world leaders. Whenever a sketch has a clear connection to the event or person it's playfully asking "What if?" about, it usually leads to a laugh or three.