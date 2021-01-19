Something as Extraordinary as Birth Itself: Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber on Pieces of a Woman

I want to begin by asking you about the color red, which is very important in the movie. When we first see Martha after her loss, she's wearing a bright red coat. Tell me about the color red in the middle of all those wintery tones.

KORNEL MUNDRUCZÓ: For me, red is something which is really electrolyzing. And if you want to force yourself to be still part of life and society, and also you just want to express that feeling, you really need colors, and so we really go against black color, we go against the real mourning color. So, red is on one hand important for her to energize herself. But at the same time, it's kind of a provocation as well to everyone else and expresses somehow, in a way her happiness. Happiness in that sense that she's still connected to the lost one. And that was the idea and that was really important for me to show with the color red. Because we talked a lot about it because we have a color palette with lots of pale pastel colors all over the movie, except the red which we use just very specific moments.

Like the apple.

KM: Yeah, exactly. And the apple. I am a fan of the Russian avant-garde paintings, like Kandinsky. And when they're using the red it is always very spiritual and very electrolyzing. And that's why I find it that it would be really great to use that color.

A couple can feel that they know each other very well and that they understand each other very well and yet still be surprised that they mourn in different ways, as we see in the film.

KATA WÉBER: Yeah, very much so. I agree on that. These are the moments which define us in many ways, and really in a relationship when you're different. And with togetherness and happy moments, the different things may appear appealing, and it's something that adds to the relationship. But once there is something like a tragedy, the differences may make you question if you can still stay together. And I think Martha's choice to be with Sean in the first place is already a protest. She chooses to be kind of a misfit of the family with a relationship. And then we see if they could survive within these circumstances.

As we see, too, it is natural to look for someone to blame when things go wrong.

KW: Yeah, you're absolutely right. But here Martha feels the legacy of her child must be something good and must be something in the direction of peace and understanding. I did a lot of research and what was so surprising talking to women who lost their babies is that they tend to really not talk about the tragedy and the loss, but about the grace and the light, and the togetherness and the feeling of the biggest love they ever experienced and also understanding what could be the legacy of their child. And therefore, I think it's really important to point out that this is, in the story, quite a heroic act that she does not take revenge. But it comes from the place of loving her baby and wanting the legacy of the baby for good reason. I felt this is someone who could be a real hero.