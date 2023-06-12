Tribeca 2023: The Listener, Eric LaRue

Buscemi’s “The Listener” stars Tessa Thompson, and like “Locke,” it’s a film wherein its star will be the only face you see. In this chamber piece, she plays Beth, a helpline volunteer who spends her nights listening to the problems of others. The film opens with the start of her shift and closes when it ends. In between, Beth receives random calls, and she mostly just listens. Alessandro Camon’s script clearly intends to unpack mental health issues in this country, but there’s also an element that makes “The Listener” feel distinctly like a Covid-era film. For so long, we were divided, locked down in homes, and so many people needed someone as generous as Beth on the other end of the line.

Thompson nails the role of Beth, conveying the kind of charitable soul that would do this kind of work every night merely through the tone of her voice. Listening is an underrated trait in a performer—even some greats often look like they’re waiting for their cue instead of actually listening to another character—and this part is harder than it looks. We believe Beth is hearing these stories for the first time and responding with a combination of her training and instinct. Thompson is a phenomenal actress, and this is just further proof. You may recognize some of the voices on the other end, too, including Logan Marshall-Green, Rebecca Hall (a little “Passing” reunion!), Jamie Hector, and Alia Shawkat. (Oren Moverman co-produced, and one can sense the empathetic touch of the director of “The Messenger” here too.)

The structure of “The Listener” makes it inherently overwritten at times. It has to be to maintain its concept of interesting calls for a feature run time. (The truth is most callers wouldn’t be this well-spoken or concise, I imagine.) But while "The Listener" has the feel of a one-act play, that’s easily forgiven when the performer on the stage is this refined, and the filmmaking here is solid without ever being showy. One gets the sense that Buscemi himself is listening. And he truly hopes that more people will do the same.