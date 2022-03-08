The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards Honored Acclaimed Films Overlooked by the Academy

Questlove's exhilarating concert film, "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised," won Best Documentary, while Ryusuke Hamaguchi's masterwork from Japan, "Drive My Car," was named Best International Film. Franz Kranz's shattering film set in the aftermath of a school shooting, "Mass," received the Robert Altman Award, and Emma Seligman's hit indie, "Shiva Baby," earned the John Cassavetes Award (its producer Lizzy Shapiro also won The Producer's Award). The big winner of the television awards was Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi's FX series, "Reservation Dogs," which earned prizes for Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble in a New Scripted Series. You can find the full list of winners below, along with the embedded speech of Ruth Negga, who is set to star on Broadway in "Macbeth" opposite Daniel Craig...

BEST FEATURE

"The Lost Daughter"

BEST MALE LEAD

Simon Rex, "Red Rocket"

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Taylour Paige, "Zola"

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

BEST DIRECTOR

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

BEST FIRST FEATURE

"7 Days"

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Michael Sarnoski and Vanessa Block, "Pig"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Eduard Grau, "Passing"

BEST EDITING

Joi McMillon, "Zola"

BEST DOCUMENTARY

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

"Drive My Car"

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast)

"Mass"

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

"Shiva Baby"

PRODUCER'S AWARD

Lizzy Shapiro, "Shiva Baby"

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Alex Camilleri, "Luzzu"

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Jessica Beshir, "Faya Dayi"

BEST ENSEMBLE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

"Reservation Dogs"

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

"Reservation Dogs"

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Thuso Mbedu, "The Underground Railroad"

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

BEST NEW NONSCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

"Black and Missing"

For more information, including the full round-up of acceptance speeches, visit the official site of Film Independent.