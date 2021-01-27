Sundance 2021: 12 Films We Can't Wait to See

But while this Sundance is smaller than usual years, the promise of discovering great talent, or a new favorite movie, is no less pertinent. As Sundance veterans, we're still just as excited for what lays ahead during the festival's run from January 28 - February 3, and below is only the beginning for all the films we're eager to see (with descriptions taken from the program). Be sure to check back here throughout the weekend for reviews by myself, Brian Tallerico, Kristy Puchko, Carlos Aguilar, and Robert Daniels.

"Coda"

Starring: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kutsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin

Written and Directed by Siân Heder

Category: US Dramatic Competition

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and brother (Daniel Durant) keep their Gloucester fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) and her latent passion for singing. Her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) hears something special and encourages Ruby to consider music school and a future beyond fishing, leaving her torn between obligation to family and pursuit of her dream.

"Cryptozoo"

Starring: Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Angeliki Papoulia, Zoe Kazan, Peter Stormare

Written and Directed by Dash Shaw

Category: NEXT

Cryptids are creatures whose existence is disputed or unsubstantiated. When Amber and Matt get lost in the woods during a sex date, they stumble upon a high-security fence. On the other side, they find a cryptid—a unicorn—that would change their lives.

Military brat Lauren spent her childhood nights in a nightmarish state, until a mythical baku came to eat her dreams, releasing her from nocturnal torment. Lauren decides to dedicate her life to rescuing and sheltering cryptids from those who seek to exploit them, so she becomes a cryptozookeeper. But when Lauren’s and Amber’s paths cross, Lauren begins to wonder if displaying these rare beasts in confinement is better than enabling these mythical creatures to remain hidden and unknown.