CODA, Dune Win Big at Controversial Academy Awards

On a night full of controversy about awards presentation and an assault on a presenter by an eventual winner, the Academy handed out their 94th Oscars tonight and the big winners were Warner Brothers and Apple TV+, who made history by being the first streaming service to go home with a Best Picture trophy, accompanied by prizes for Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder) for their beloved “CODA.” “Dune” was the biggest winner of the night, taking home six prizes in the technical categories, including Best Score, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. Other major prizes went to “King Richard,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “West Side Story,” and “The Power of the Dog,” which went in with 12 nominations but became the first film since “The Graduate” to only win Best Director. The full list of winners can be found below: