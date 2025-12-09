“One Battle After Another,” “Sinners” Lead Chicago Film Critics Association Nominees

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” (also named the best film of the year by this site today) and Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” tied the Chicago Film Critics Association record for the most nominations this morning, landing a stunning dozen a piece. And yet the CFCA, of which multiple contributors to this site are members, including Publisher Chaz Ebert and Editors Brian Tallerico, Clint Worthington, and Robert Daniels, also found a way to spread the wealth, acknowledging the achievements of over 40 films. Find the complete list below and come back Thursday night for the winners!

BEST PICTURE

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Mona Fastvold, The Testament of Ann Lee

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme

Nina Hoss, Hedda

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Blue Moon by Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sinners by Ryan Coogler

Sorry, Baby by Eva Victor

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Hamnet by Chloe Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

No Other Choice by Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, & Jahye Lee

One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Wake Up Dead Man by Rian Johnson

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Arco

Boys Go to Jupiter

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Cover-Up

My Undesirable Friends, Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow

The Perfect Neighbor

Predators

Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Phoenician Scheme

Sinners

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein

Lukasz Zal, Hamnet

Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Lindsay Pugh, Hedda

Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Malgorzata Karpiuk, The Testament of Ann Lee

Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good

BEST EDITING

Jon Harris, 28 Years Later

Stephen Mirrione & Patrick J. Smith, F1: The Movie

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Kim Sang-beom & Kim Ho-bin, No Other Choice

Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Rob Mazurek, The Mastermind

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Ludwig Goransson, Sinners

Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee

Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Mickey 17

Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning

Sinners

MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER

Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch

Carson Lund, Eephus

James Sweeney, Twinless

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER

Miles Caton, Sinners

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Abou Sangare, Souleymane’s Story

Tonatiuh, Kiss of the Spider Woman

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby