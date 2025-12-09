“One Battle After Another,” “Sinners” Lead Chicago Film Critics Association Nominees

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” (also named the best film of the year by this site today) and Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” tied the Chicago Film Critics Association record for the most nominations this morning, landing a stunning dozen a piece. And yet the CFCA, of which multiple contributors to this site are members, including Publisher Chaz Ebert and Editors Brian Tallerico, Clint Worthington, and Robert Daniels, also found a way to spread the wealth, acknowledging the achievements of over 40 films. Find the complete list below and come back Thursday night for the winners!
BEST PICTURE
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Mona Fastvold, The Testament of Ann Lee
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
BEST ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
BEST ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme
Nina Hoss, Hedda
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Blue Moon by Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme by Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sinners by Ryan Coogler
Sorry, Baby by Eva Victor
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Hamnet by Chloe Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
No Other Choice by Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, & Jahye Lee
One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams by Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Wake Up Dead Man by Rian Johnson
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Arco
Boys Go to Jupiter
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Cover-Up
My Undesirable Friends, Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow
The Perfect Neighbor
Predators
Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Phoenician Scheme
Sinners
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dan Laustsen, Frankenstein
Lukasz Zal, Hamnet
Michael Bauman, One Battle After Another
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Adolpho Veloso, Train Dreams
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Lindsay Pugh, Hedda
Ruth E. Carter, Sinners
Malgorzata Karpiuk, The Testament of Ann Lee
Paul Tazewell, Wicked: For Good
BEST EDITING
Jon Harris, 28 Years Later
Stephen Mirrione & Patrick J. Smith, F1: The Movie
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Kim Sang-beom & Kim Ho-bin, No Other Choice
Andy Jurgensen, One Battle After Another
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Rob Mazurek, The Mastermind
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Ludwig Goransson, Sinners
Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee
Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Mickey 17
Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning
Sinners
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER
Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Sarah Friedland, Familiar Touch
Carson Lund, Eephus
James Sweeney, Twinless
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Miles Caton, Sinners
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Abou Sangare, Souleymane’s Story
Tonatiuh, Kiss of the Spider Woman
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby