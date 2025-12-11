“One Battle After Another” Wins Record Number of Chicago Film Critics Association Awards

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” broke the record Thursday night for the most wins by any film from the Chicago Film Critics Association, taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Most Promising Performer, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score. Other big winners include “Frankenstein” and “It Was Just an Accident,” with two wins each. See the winners below:

BEST PICTURE: “One Battle After Another”

BEST DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

BEST ACTOR: Timothee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme“

BEST ACTRESS: Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You“

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: “It Was Just an Accident” by Jafar Panahi

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: “One Battle After Another” by Paul Thomas Anderson

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “It Was Just an Accident”

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “The Perfect Neighbor“

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: “KPop Demon Hunters“

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another”

BEST EDITING: Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another”

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN: “Frankenstein”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: “Sinners“

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

MILOS STEHLIK BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER: Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby“