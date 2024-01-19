Oscar Predictions 2024: What Will Be Nominated This Year

But we never really have no idea, right? No no, we have so many ideas.

The contenders for the eight major categories are each listed below in order of how likely I think they are to get nominated, and those listed above the line for each category are my official predictions.

BEST PICTURE

“Oppenheimer”

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Poor Things”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Past Lives”

“The Color Purple”

————————

“The Zone of Interest”

“Saltburn”

“May December”

“All of Us Strangers”

“Air”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Society of the Snow”

If this were the old days with five Best Picture nominees, this would be an easy category to predict. “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Poor Things,” and “The Holdovers” are all virtual locks. And even if it were the more-recently-old-days, when there could be anywhere between 5-10 nominees depending on the vote breakdown, I wouldn’t hesitate to predict this as a 9-nominee year, as “Maestro,” “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” and “Past Lives” all really seem that strong and that likely to make the field. But we know we’re getting 10 nominees, and picking that tenth nominee is perilous. Instead of a handful of films that all seem like they should get in, this is one of those weird years where none of the remaining candidates feel like the droid we’re looking for.

For most of the past year Oscar prognosticators had been penciling “The Color Purple” into that final spot, sight unseen. But then it shockingly missed out on a Best Picture nomination from the Golden Globes in the “Musical or Comedy” category (a category virtually designed to honor movies like “The Color Purple”), and Oscar boards promptly went into chaos.

Because it’s so widely acclaimed and it made the top ten with the Producers Guild, a lot of people are predicting “The Zone of Interest” to claim the last spot. That could absolutely happen—and I’m rooting for it, because I think “Zone” is the best film of 2023—but there’s virtually no precedent for such a difficult and alienating film getting a Best Picture nomination. Even in the 15 years since the lineup expanded, the closest comparison is probably “Amour,” but at least that had a real plot to speak of. I genuinely believe the Academy gets a little smarter and exhibits better taste every year, but I still don’t think “The Zone of Interest” will receive broad enough support to make it into the Best Picture race. (And then there are the issues of how many voters will actually watch the whole thing, or how it will play on screeners as opposed to in theaters, both of which could be substantial problems for its candidacy.)