The 29th Critics Choice Awards Honor a Wide Variety of Film and TV

One of the highlights of the Red Carpet was meeting the Japanese based director, writer, and creator of the visual effects for the movie "Godzilla Minus One," Takashi Yamazaki. He was carrying a large statue of Godzilla that is portrayed in the movie. Yamazaki told me (through an interrupter and times) that it is a Kaiju monster movie with human drama that also shines a spotlight on post-war Japan in Tokyo and how everyone is overcoming the challenges of the aftermath. I'm always curious as to how tall Godzillas are, and he told me that this one is 51 meters tall—one meter taller than the 1954 originalI asked him if people visit Tokyo where they could go to learn about Godzilla. Yamazaki replied with a big smile, "Go to the 'Godzilla the Ride" it's an amusement experience with a battle that I programmed." In asking if there is anything else he'd like to say about his movie, he replied, we are releasing a black and white version of the film very soon named, "Godzilla Minus Color."

Lastly, I spoke to David Krumholtz, who played J. Robert Oppenheimer's best friend, the real-life Nobel Prize-winning physicist, Isidore Isaac Rabi, in the film "Oppenheimer." Krumholtz delivers an incredible performance; it is interesting that he comes from a comedic background. He told me he had to gain quite a lot of weight for the part and that he was very surprised he was cast. He said he enjoyed working with the master filmmaker Christopher Nolan. He also said that he thought his part would be small, yet when he read the script, and was surprised by the number of scenes he had. He was grateful that Nolan saw something in him he didn't see in himself.

I sat table at the Lionsgate table, in which the star of the coming-of-age story, based on the book by Judy Blume, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," Abby Ryder Fortson (Nominee, Best Young Actor/Actress) was seated, along with her mother actress Christie Lynn Smith, Kelly Fremon Craig (Nominee, Best Adapted Screenplay), and Steve Saklad (Production Designer), Meredith Wieck, and Erin Westerman both Lionsgate Executives. We were seated in the middle of the room with great views of the three large screens. When I learned that morning, I was sitting at the Lionsgate table, I couldn't help but think it was a bit fortuitous as I had just met the author Judy Blume of the book, which the movie is based in Key West, Florida, at her book store a few weeks ago. Blume has been quoted as saying, "I may be the only book writer who has ever said that the movie is better than my book, and I mean it," said Blume, when she was honored at a Power of Women luncheon. She also has a cameo in the film.