Oppenheimer, Poor Things Big Winners at the 2024 Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards were handed out last night to the following. Click through for our reviews.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA: "Oppenheimer"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA: Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY: "Poor Things"



BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"