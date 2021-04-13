From Bill Murray to Sacha Baron Cohen: Santa Barbara Film Festival 2021 Highlights

The 90-min. Murray interview, conducted virtually, by film historian Leonard Maltin, the award’s namesake, found the recipient in a gracious mood and in good humor. “I was taken by surprise,” Murray joked, “thinking that you had passed away. I had worked up so many nice things to say about you. But I was very happy to hear you were still alive.”

Maltin took Murray through his “greatest hits” (I wish there had been more on "Quick Change," an underseen gem), including "Ghostbusters" in all its incarnations. Murray was magnanimous toward the critically-maligned 1989 sequel (“They got us in the sequel under false pretenses ... but just to be together was great”) and Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. “Those girls are so funny,” he praised. “I sat in amazement, watching them. You want a trip around the world, do a scene with those four girls sometime.”

"Groundhog Day," perhaps Murray’s legacy film, was a fraught production and he took the opportunity to make amends-ish with costar Andie MacDowell. “I’ve thought about it many times, that I owe her a real apology because she did drive me crazy,” he said. “I’m not really method, but I must have really resented the fact that we were 17 weeks into the movie and she still didn’t like me. But I’d like to put on the record that her performance in the film is really, really, really good. It’s really great. That was a hard movie to make. It was just as hard for her, and she had that hair to deal with.”

He reserved special praise for his Second City colleague and "Groundhog Day" director Harold Ramis, "Lost in Translation" director Sofia Coppola, and Wes Anderson, with whom Murray agreed to work after just reading the "Rushmore" script (he confessed he still hasn’t seen Anderson’s first film, "Bottle Rocket").

He also shared a bit of the Tao of Murray when he mentioned someone had told him that in a certain film, he had just been playing himself. Murray’s very Murray response: “You know, it’s harder than you think to be yourself.”