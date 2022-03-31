From Guillermo and Gottfried to the Golden Arm, Ebertfest 2022 is Back in Full Swing

Today, I am also pleased to announce additional guests like the beloved comedian Gilbert Gottfried, the subject of Neil Berkeley's prize-winning documentary. We have a great mix of the new and old, the independent and the classics. Our audiences asked for Hitchcock, and we have a classic Alfred Hitchcock film, "The 39 Steps," that is lesser known and lesser seen than "Rear Window" or "Vertigo." It was a favorite of my late husband Roger, and he thought that watching it gave you a keen insight into Hitchcock's later films. We will take a look at identity through films like "Lifeline," and "Passing" with guests Jason Delane Lee, Yvonne Huff Lee and Brenda Robinson. And we will welcome to the stage women who will show us a slice of life little-known, namely female arm wrestling, with the directorial debut of Maureen Bharoocha's "Golden Arm." The producer, screenwriter and stars are all scheduled to attend.

Music is an international language and we will be honoring it with a return of the elegant Renee Baker and the Chicago Modern Orchestra, as well as Questlove's Oscar-winning documentary, "Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" about a music concert that has been affectionately called "The Black Woodstock," but had not received the same amount of publicity until now. It just took home an Oscar this past Sunday night.

The opening night fare will contain diverse voices starting with alt-country/folk/rock artist Clem Snide with the song “Roger Ebert,” followed by acclaimed jazz and torch singer Tammy McCann performing with Champaign’s own Aplustrodamus and Ther’Up.Y (pronounced “Therapy”). The band’s leader emphasizes the therapeutic nature music has for us, especially in these perilous times. In that vein, we will also show "Soy Cubana," with director Jeremy Ungar and producer Robin Ungar appearing.

Some of the small theaters that showed independent and art movies, including the Art Theater in Champaign, which was one of Roger’s favorite cinemas, will never open again as a result of the ongoing pandemic. So, we have carefully curated a selection of independent films, especially chosen for our Ebertfest family of movie lovers, to come to our big screen at the beautifully renovated movie palace, the Virginia Theater. Ebertfest has taken extra precautions, going beyond local measures to make audiences feel comfortable. The festival is introducing reserved ticketing for the first time to reduce capacity and provide ample spacing between groups. And best of all, the Virginia Theater has installed a new state-of-the-art ventilation system.