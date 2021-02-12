Jacobs and deWitt previously collaborated on the 2011 film “Terri,” a dry comedy with a tender heart about a bullied teen. Here, the tone is more arch, the language more stylized, and viewers may find that self-consciousness off-putting. “French Exit” exists within one of my favorite film subgenres—it’s a Sad, Rich, White People movie—but the characters are aware of their sorry state and eager to comment upon it wryly. As Frances’ future looks particularly bleak at one point, she remarks to her best and only friend, Joan (a lovely Susan Coyne), that she knows she’s a cliché, and she’s fine with that because it somehow makes her timeless. “French Exit” takes place in the present day, but its characters seem frozen in time a few decades in the past, with their use of pay phones and postcards to make awkward fumblings toward human connection. An eccentric, literary version of New York provides a strong vibe here, even when the characters pack up for France per the title.

Restless impulse drives the film from the start, as we see Frances plucking her teenage son, Malcolm, from his leafy boarding school unannounced. “What do you wanna do?” she asks with a conspiratorial gleam in her eye and just the slightest smirk. “You wanna come away with me?” We’re immediately hooked by her playfulness as well as her indifference to what others think. Fast forward several years, and Malcolm (an intentionally bland Lucas Hedges) is now a meandering twentysomething who’s secretly engaged to this longtime girlfriend (Imogen Poots). Frances, having been widowed a while now, is coming to the harsh realization that she’s blown through the family’s vast fortune. “We’re insolvent,” she informs her son, managing to stretch that word out to four syllables as she sips wine and sharpens knives alone in the darkened kitchen. She’s so broke, her $600 check to pay the housekeeper bounces.

But Frances lucks into an escape from both the misery and scrutiny she’s suffering when Joan offers to let her and Malcolm stay in her empty apartment in Paris. “To get out of New York is the thing, honey,” she assures Frances over Bloody Marys at a tony restaurant. And so, following Steven Soderbergh’s cruise comedy “Let Them All Talk,” we have yet another movie in which Hedges plays an aimless young man accompanying an older female relative on a transatlantic journey. Also along for the trip is the family’s black cat, Small Frank, who has an intensity in his green-eyed stare that suggests he understands keenly what’s going on around him. (And the great Tracy Letts, co-star of Jacobs’ “The Lovers” who eventually provides the resonant voice of Small Frank, goes woefully underused. This could have been wall-to-wall talking cat and I would have been totally fine with that; besides, the surreal nature of such a notion would fit just fine with the film’s increasingly screwball sensibility.)