The Show Must Go On: The Cannes 2021 Film Festival

Fremaux and his closest programming associates made their final decisions concerning the official line-up at 10:30 p.m. the night before.

For the record, the jury can’t be expected to watch and assess more than 24 feature films in 10 days, but the programmers inevitably find way more than two dozen films they’ll be delighted to show. So, whether we’re talking about films by established directors or complete unknowns, the “Official Selection” is far more wide-ranging than the Competition and its Palme d’Or. It is not a snub to be invited to show work in another category of the Official portion of the festival. And, skipping ahead, it is dumb to gripe that the jury didn’t give a prize to this or that film because, well, there are more films than prizes. That said, at the 1946 festival, a prize WAS given to each and every film. That’s a good way to sidestep hurt feelings and international incidents but not terribly effective at designating excellence.

Should a Reasonable Person Plan to Attend Cannes this Year?

Will you have to expectorate your saliva every 48 hours in order to prove that you should be admitted to screenings? Perhaps. But the tests are free of charge and will be available a short stroll from the Palais des Festivals from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening. If you’re going to spit, wouldn’t you rather do it near the pleasure craft bobbing in a picturesque harbor on the French Riviera? (I missed my calling with the tourism board, I know.)

Proof of vaccination or of antibodies from having survived a bout of Covid-19 will be scrutinized as closely as your festival credentials. Grab the nearest French-speaker and get them to help you prepare your “Arguing with Security” phrases. These used to range from:

“But I need that granola bar to ward off starvation because I have to watch 3 films in a row and write 5 reviews — please don’t confiscate it!” to “But if you don’t let me in to sit on the last uncomfortable fold-down seat with a partial view of the screen, my editor will give me a choice between eating blow fish sashimi and gargling with wasabi.”