12th Annual AAFCA Awards to be Held April 7th

“Serving alongside an all-Black producing team, “Judas and the Black Messiah" director Shaka King created a project that permanently enshrines pivotal Black Panther leader Fred Hampton as an American hero. Released against the backdrop of the present-day Black Lives Matter movement, the film's message of commitment and sacrifice to social justice is empowering,” says AAFCA President/Co-Founder Gil Robertson. "Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton is literally on fire and is supported well by Dominique Fishback who increasingly has become an actress to watch. Our members are thrilled to award the film with our highest honor.”

Andra Day won Best Actress for her harrowing portrayal of the title role in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," while Chadwick Boseman posthumously won Best Actor for his stunning performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."



“Our Best Actress winner Andra Day was phenomenal as Billie Holiday,” continues Robertson. "Director Lee Daniels has a terrific knack for bringing out the very best from his actors and Day is no exception as she delivered a performance that serves as an impressive launch to an acting career we feel has great promise. The members of AAFCA are excited to see even more of her range in the future. In 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,' Chadwick Boseman again showcased a great understanding and execution of the acting craft. In what is the final performance of his career, he confirmed why he will forever be considered one of the best actors of his generation. AAFCA is tremendously pleased to honor him for this extraordinary performance.”

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Picture: "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Best Director: Regina King, "One Night In Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Best Actress: Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Actress: Dominique Fishback, "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Best Screenplay: Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Best Ensemble: "One Night In Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Best Foreign Film: "Night of the Kings" (Neon)

Best Documentary: "All In: The Fight For Democracy" (Amazon Studios)

Best Animation: "Soul" (Pixar/Disney)

Best Short Film: "Two Distant Strangers"

Breakout Performance: Radha Blank (Netflix)

Breakout Director: Shaka King (Warner Bros.)