In Memoriam: The 10 Great Movies That Were Forgotten This Oscar Season

But once the Oscar nominations are announced in January, a cruel weeding-out process begins. If your film didn’t get a single nod, you disappear from the campaign trail. As a result, the period between the nominations and the broadcast is focused on just a relatively small handful of good movies. And we’ve been especially fortunate this Oscar season: By and large, this is a superb crop of films, with nary a “Green Book” in sight. But that doesn’t mean the pictures that will be celebrated on March 10th were the only worthwhile offerings from 2023. Far from it.

During the Oscars, there’s always an “In Memoriam” segment dedicated to the artists the Academy has lost since the last broadcast. In that spirit, I wanted to offer up a testimonial to 10 films that failed to get Academy Award nominations and, consequently, have been largely forgotten. To be clear, they weren’t by the people who saw them, but because they didn’t benefit from the high-profile campaigns other films received, many viewers might be unaware of them. Nonetheless, these overlooked gems helped make this a stellar movie year.

Sadly, limiting my list to 10 meant I had to leave off some notable films. (I ultimately decided not to include the excellent “All of Us Strangers,” which was nominated for plenty of BAFTAs and figured into so many “Oscar snubs” pieces.) But, in alphabetical order, here are some excellent 2023 films you won’t hear about during the Academy Awards (with where to watch them in parentheses)…

“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” (VOD)

Within the first 10 minutes of writer-director Raven Jackson’s debut, it’s clear that she has also been a poet and a photographer. Few films in 2023 were as visually ravishing or beautifully elliptical as “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” which tells the story of Mack over the span of decades. (Three actors — Charleen McClure, Kaylee Nicole Johnson and Zainab Jah — play her at different ages.) Eschewing a traditional narrative for something more intuitive and emotional — the same way that random memories show up unbidden in our consciousness, unexpectedly coloring our day — Jackson presents impactful moments from Mack’s life, moving back and forth in time so that we get lost in the wistful reverie. It’s a film about family, history, community, place and belonging — how the things that seemed so insignificant to us as children end up sticking with us forever. You didn’t watch “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” so much as you let it wash over you.