An Open Letter to Cuties Director Maïmouna Doucouré from Female Filmmakers

On September 9th, we published Monica Castillo's four-star review of Maïmouna Doucouré's debut feature, "Cuties." Its unflinching portrayal of the sexual exploitation of children resulted in a backlash against the film from some viewers, many of whom had only seen a misleading and poorly judged poster that was swiftly replaced. Now an esteemed group of female directors have penned an open letter to Doucouré in a sign of solidarity. I, and my editors, stand in support of the rights of female filmmakers and reviewers, and are pleased to publish this important letter on our site.—Chaz Ebert