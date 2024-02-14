10 Music Documentaries You Should See After The Greatest Night in Pop

But now that you’ve seen “The Greatest Night in Pop,” you may be wondering what other docs are worth your time. This is not necessarily a list of the greatest music documentaries, but it should illustrate the breadth of ways in which such films can be made. Some are insider-y snapshots similar to the Netflix film, while others feature big names who were part of “We Are the World” — and not always in the best light. And some are just euphoric celebrations of incredible artists. Presented in chronological order, here are the music movies you need on your playlist.





“Dont Look Back” (1967)

Director D.A. Pennebaker specialized in direct cinema, an approach to moviemaking that emphasized the importance of light, portable cameras in order to create a greater intimacy between viewer and subject. That strategy worked brilliantly on this up-close-and-personal examination of Bob Dylan on tour in 1965 in the U.K., where he was treated like a god by his fans and regarded with skepticism by the press. “Dont Look Back” is an extraordinary act of demystification: The skinny, snotty Dylan is riding high on his newfound celebrity, but he’s more brat than prophet, which helps remind all of us who worship the man that he could be just as willful and obnoxious as any 23-year-old. Pennebaker’s grainy black-and-white images and Dylan’s iconic sense of style helped inspire the Cate Blanchett segment of Todd Haynes’ “I’m Not There,” but even that great film can’t quite do justice to the sex appeal and cheeky combativeness of the young Dylan.





“Woodstock” (1970)

Some musical moments, like the recording of “We Are the World,” you could only hope to witness. But the 1969 Woodstock Festival was a cultural event many attended — and plenty others lied about attending. For the rest of us, director Michael Wadleigh’s gargantuan documentary encompasses those three monumental days of peace and love. Edited by, among others, Martin Scorsese and Thelma Schoonmaker, “Woodstock” was three hours when it was released, and since then it’s been expanded to incorporate another 40 minutes, giving you performances from everyone from the Who to Jefferson Airplane to Sly and the Family Stone. But the festival, and the film, belongs to Jimi Hendix, who sets the night ablaze with incendiary renditions of “Purple Haze” and “Voodoo Child.” You’ll never hear “The Star-Spangled Banner” the same way again.