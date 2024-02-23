The Enduring Laughs—and Life—of Harold Ramis

This past Groundhog Day in Chicago, Erica joined Bill Murray and other members of the "Groundhog Day" cast to honor Harold's life at Harry Caray's Tavern on Navy Pier. RogerEbert.com Literary Editor Matt Fagerholm spoke with many of the participating actors beforehand, including Stephen Tobolowsky, who stole all of his scenes as the uproariously irritating insurance salesman Ned Ryerson. "I was still feeling very self-conscious about the size of my performance," said Tobolowsky. "So in between takes, I sit down next to Harold and ask, 'Am I too broad? Am I being too big with this?' Harold starts laughing, and he says to me, 'Stephen, let me tell you something about comedy. In Jewish comedy, there is the schlemiel and schlimazel. The schlemiel is the guy who always spills soup, the schlimazel is the guy who always gets soup spilled on him. That is the form of comedy universally. In this, you are the schlemiel. You could do anything you want, as big as you want. Bill is the schlimazel, he has to be the world. You are the aberrant force.'"

At the celebration of Harold this month, in which February 2nd was officially declared Harold Ramis Day in Chicago, Murray said, "I think it's great that we're here, and it was nice of Harold to make us a nice, mild day today. He's up there stirring the clouds around and making that low pressure move out over to Indiana. It's a beautiful city and I got to know Harold through my brother Brian Doyle-Murray. They took care of me and let me hide out in Old Town when I was just a troublemaker from the North Shore. I learned a lot of from those guys—from Brian, Harold, Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Russ Little—those guys were wonderful and very kind to me, and it's the kindness of those people that really made it possible for me to avoid the penitentiary and have some sort of a life. [...] Your job as an actor is to take what you're given and make it better, and we all got to do that because Harold made it possible."

When Erica took to the mic, she shared a letter sent to her from former president Barack Obama that read, "To everyone gathered to celebrate Harold Ramis and 'Groundhog Day,' as a Chicagoan and a fan of great movies, I am so glad that this is how you have chosen to celebrate Harold Ramis Day. Harold's movies make us laugh, but they also do more than that. They encourage us to root for the underdog, to identify with the outsider and to remember that we are always capable of changing for the better. So enjoy the festivities, that's what Harold would've wanted, and who knows? Maybe you'll wake up tomorrow and get to do it all over again."