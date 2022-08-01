Five Movies to See OIT (Only in Theaters)

I don't know. All I can say is see "Elvis" while it is still in theaters. It is worth it.

3. "Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song"

Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine's moving documentary delves into the legacy of its singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, whose internationally renowned hymn, "Hallelujah," serves as the prism through which his life is explored. Documentaries can be every bit as exhilarating a big screen experience as narrative features, and this film is no exception.

I have often wondered why the lyrics to "Hallelujah" had an almost mystical mix of the sacred and the profane. This film answers that question, somewhat. We find that the song was written by Cohen over a period of years and that as many as 80 to over 100 verses were composed, but not all used. They have been mixed in various combinations with the lyrics to the earlier versions being more biblical: "I heard there was a secret chord that David played and it pleased the Lord." While some of the later lyrics contained more of the sexual connotations that were perhaps playing out in his life and career: "There was a time when you let me know what's really going on below, But now you never show it to me, do ya."

And then there is the verse that hints at the stories of David and Bathsheba, and Samson and Delilah, and that is usually left out, for instance when the song was used in the cartoon "Shrek." "Your faith was strong but you need proof, You saw her bathing on the roof, Her beauty and the moonlight overthrew ya. She tied you to a kitchen chair, she broke your throne and she cut your hair, and from your lips she drew a Hallelujah."

I appreciated the way the documentary took us through Cohen's life from his days as a poet from an upper class family in Montreal, to his almost accidental career as a singer, but using the history of the Hallelujah song as the vehicle. The irony is that the song was thought to be unreleasable in 1984, by an American record label, and was released only in Europe. Fortunately John Cale and then the late Jeff Buckley discovered it, and performed it for rapturous audiences. It was only then that Cohen became known as its author and popularized its simple but catchy rhythm.

Now it has become so ubiquitous that not many people stop to listen to the actual words. Because of the power and the impact of the very word "Hallelujah," most interpret it to be a song of gospel and faith and redemption. Because of that, it is played or performed at funerals and memorial services; it was sang by gospel great Yolanda Adams in January 2021 at the COVID Memorial service at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. No matter Cohen's real intent of the song, when it is sung with passion and devotion by people like Yolanda Adams or Brandy Carlisle you can almost hear the heavens soaring.