Chadwick Boseman: 1976-2020

Since his appearance in “42” back in 2013, Chadwick Boseman achieved a mythical status, a shorthand that Spike Lee tapped into when he cast him as Stormin’ Norman in his Vietnam-era action drama “Da 5 Bloods.” Norman has a symbolic weight to carry in that film, and knowing what we know about Boseman’s prior roles contributes greatly to the narrative without requiring further explanation: He played American heroes, Black bastions of glory who meant something. People who changed the world. In “Da 5 Bloods”, he is an idolized figure, a teacher of Black history and the leader of his ragtag platoon. He is also a specter of guilt, an unflinching carrier of Black pride, a bearer of racial reparations and, ultimately, a beacon of forgiveness. This is a lot for one actor to play in a short period of time onscreen, but myth packs light and travels fast. When Lee holds on the image of Norman reaching out to fist bump his aggrieved company, Boseman effortlessly sells the legend with his powerful stillness.

To know that Boseman played this part while realizing his time was limited only makes it more poignant and iconic. He received his original diagnosis four years ago, which means that “Marshall”, “21 Bridges” (which he also produced) and his appearances as T’Challa in the MCU were all executed with the unthinkable notion that time may be running out. With the exception of the biopic, these are films of intense action and derring-do, so one cannot fathom the fortitude Boseman held in his reserves while making them. When I made this connection, I immediately thought of the Howard Ashman documentary “Howard,” where we see the acclaimed lyricist willing himself through agonizing circumstances, even on his deathbed, to ensure his legacy lives on. Like Ashman, Chadwick Boseman represented something much bigger than his work, that is, a sense of pride that reverberated through a marginalized community, inspiring its denizens to consider the viability of their potential greatness. That he managed to cement this artistic immortality is a bittersweet comfort that only slightly eases the sadness of his passing.

Cinematically, Brian Helgeland’s “42” was where Boseman first stepped into big screen prominence. After years of tolling on TV and in a few smaller parts in films, the role of Jackie Robinson presented the actor with the same challenge that Will Smith faced in Michael Mann’s “Ali”: How do you play a legend who has already played himself in a biopic? (Robinson starred in 1950’s far more sanitized “The Jackie Robinson Story.”) Having the most prominent screen role thus far only added to the pressure to prove oneself.