The Ranown Westerns Join the Criterion Collection

Criterion has collected five of them, “The Tall T” (1957), “Decision at Sundown” (1957), “Buchanan Rides Alone” (1958), “Ride Lonesome” (1959), and “Comanche Station,” what’s known collectively as the “Ranown Cycle” after Scott and Brown’s production company (a portmanteau of RANdolph and brOWN), in a definitive boxset. It's the finest run of producer-led independent pictures since Val Lewton’s early-1940s RKO run of poetic, haunted, zero-budget horror films.

Stunning individually, the Ranown Cycle, taken as a whole, tells the story of the American West as a capricious and unforgiving place that threatens at any moment to swallow up the people trying to settle it. Just as the unforgiving landscape was reflected in the lines of Scott’s face, so too is the deep melancholia of an era coming to an end; an overriding sense of loneliness and isolation for men whose skills were celebrated in the taming of the wild, but not welcome in the civilization made possible by their violence and practical, some would say slippery, morality.

The hero in the Ranown Cycle goes by many names but is played by Scott as a single archetype of taciturn masculinity. If there is a single antecedent to Sergio Leone’s “Man with No Name” that made Clint Eastwood an international superstar, it’s not Toshiro Mifune’s Sanjuro from “Yojimbo,” but Randolph Scott in the Ranown Cycle. Scott’s hero doesn’t talk very much; he’s polite to the ladies, he appears long enough to solve a problem, and then disappears back into the wilderness once he does. Society is never valorized, much less repaired by the hero’s intervention.

Though many of these films were shot in the ultra-wide CinemaScope format, Boetticher’s compositions are largely vertical and overlapping. His characters bump against each other in violent conflict or warm bonhomie, layered like a hand of cards in environments bisected by the iron bars of a jail cell or the architectural details of support columns and the deeply-shadowed door frames from which hidden gunsels emerge after dealing sudden, cowardly death. When the dust settles, all Scott’s hero tends to ever walk away with is more terrible, useless wisdom to add to his already incapacitating burden.