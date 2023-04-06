A series of stupid decisions start the series as Danny (Steven Yeun) tries to return items to a big-box store and is frustrated after not being able to do so. He’s simmering in his car in the parking lot when he backs up too quickly and doesn’t see the fancy car speeding to his position. The driver of that car, Amy (Ali Wong), lays on the horn and even gives him the middle finger. Danny has had enough. He speeds through the streets behind her, trying to get a good look at her face and do who-knows-what if he catches her. He hasn't thought that far. Driving across a lawn to try and cut her off, she turns the tables and almost runs into him instead. As she speeds away, he gets her license plate number, and, well, he’s not going to let this go.

The first few episodes of “Beef” are beautifully structured in terms of plotting, taking us into Danny and Amy’s worlds while also slowly tying them together in a manner that feels increasingly dangerous. Danny is one of those guys who has run out of straws to grasp. Those items he was returning in the opening scene? They were for a suicide attempt. He’s a Korean immigrant who has been busting his ass as a contractor to get his parents to come to the United States, but he’s still healing from the reason they had to leave in the first place: an illegal scheme involving his dangerous cousin Isaac (David Choe). Being a makeshift parent to his brother Paul (Young Mazino), who Danny sees as a lazy straggler, doesn’t help his stress level. The road rage incident for Danny is a sign of everything wrong in his life. He’s just trying to pull out of a spot. Who does this lady think she is?

On the other hand, Amy lives an entirely different life in the upper-class art world of Los Angeles. Early scenes subtly intercut scenes of Amy and her husband George (Joseph Lee) talking about major deals and home renovations with Danny constantly checking a minimal account balance. These people are very different in their day-to-day existences, but Amy knows the pressure of family too. She wonders if she’s sacrificed too much in the work-life balance when it comes to raising her daughter. She’s suspicious of the women who flirt with her handsome husband. She’s constantly hustling, and that’s really all she was doing as she had the right-of-way in that parking lot, right? Who does this guy think he is?