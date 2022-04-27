Foster has been excellent for so long, in so many different roles, that it's starting to seem as if his subtlety and respect for the viewer's intelligence is what's kept him from winning major awards. He gives one of his very best performances here, an incarnation of a real man that has as much imagination and commitment as Robert De Niro in "Raging Bull" and Jamie Foxx in "Ray." The character and the performance incarnate the movie's overall approach: you look at Harry in the first few scenes and think this is another strong-silent but suffering mid-20th century man, the kind that Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro often played. But this, too, all gets upended, as we learn that Harry is quite self-aware, and lucid in describing himself when he feels he can trust his audience. Furthermore, he's not a standard-issue brute with poetry in his soul (he can read, just not in English) but someone who is quite sophisticated in analyzing the personalities of others. (Part of his self-loathing comes from worrying that he allowed himself to be turned into the "animal" that his captors kept screaming that he was.)

Foster appears to have lost about 40 pounds to play the nearly-emaciated Auschwitz incarnation of Harry, and bulked up to play him in the scenes set after the war. He's clearly put a good deal of thought into choices such as the character's walk, the way he sits at a bar or in a chair, and the way he chooses to look or not look at people he's speaking to (or that are speaking to him). But as always the case with this performer, we never see the gears turning, and there is never a hint of ostentatious audience-pandering for appreciation or applause. We're just watching a guy who had certain things happen to him, and did certain things, and is at a crossroads in his life.

By the end, the feeling you get from thinking about Harry is reminiscent of coming to terms with the fact that your parents and grandparents were every bit as complicated and interesting as you, and equally aware of the challenges posed by the world around them during their own time, and that the preconceptions you had about their supposed limitations were really indicators of a narcissism that one must move past in order to be an adult.

Seemingly taking a lot of its cues from the classic but now woefully unappreciated 1965 Sidney Lumet drama "The Pawnbroker," which starred Rod Steiger as a Holocaust survivor in Poland experiencing flashbacks to his concentration camp experience while living in Harlem, "The Survivor" is a flashback-driven movie. It jumps back and forth through time, but always anchors its memory-snippets to moments in the present that trigger the hero: Barclay telling Harry (in what he thinks is an inspirational manner) that Marciano doesn't know he's about to fight an "animal"; a Fourth of July fireworks display that makes Harry think about a bombing raid on the camp; even the simple act of walking on a beach, which makes Harry imagine his wife's shadow joining his, and holding his hand.