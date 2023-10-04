Green keeps all the different elements in play and tries not to short-shrift any particular character. It's not easy, apparently. But the movie has personality, at least. Green has had one of the oddest careers in Hollywood, starting out with achingly sincere independent dramas ("George Washington," "All the Real Girls"), pivoting to stoner comedies ("Pineapple Express," "Your Highness"), and somehow ending up in major-label franchise horror. He knows his way around this genre, and he doesn't just apply the "Halloween" template again; he knows it's a different kind of story that requires a more patient and earthy approach. The movie's quasi-documentary impulse (complete with handheld camerawork and French New Wave-style editing in montage scenes) goes a long way toward making you believe that you're seeing plausible individuals confronting the unspeakable and unmeasurable.

But in the end, the movie still becomes more of an exercise in logistics than the kind of work that'll keep you up at night wondering if you made sure to close every window to prevent the dreaded demon Pazuzu from sneaking in and possessing you (which is how the writer of this piece spent several months at night after seeing the original "Exorcist" on TV as a child). The performances are all beyond reproach, even in relatively small roles like that of Sbarge's priest, a showboater shocked and humbled by what he's gotten himself into. Odom is especially impressive because his character is so internalized and uncommunicative, but he still manages to get across the father's distress and complex and often contradictory emotions. The child leads are superb and seem to be having a lot of fun saying unspeakable things to adults.

Clocking in at a relatively breezy 121 minutes in length, "The Exorcist: Believer" is a rare case where a long cut would play better than a short one. Given that the hero and his late wife were photographers, you'd expect photography to play into this film the way sound recording did in the first one, but the script isn't interested. The climax doesn't hit as hard as it should because we haven't had the chance to get to know the many people in that evil-infused room (not to mention the details of their faiths) as well as we should. And there are a lot of underdeveloped themes and elements related to all that, including the notion that a culturally divided America needs to come together for the sake of the children, as well as oddly off-brand positive exhortations that everything happens as it should, even trauma, and there would be less evil in the world if we were more emotionally connected to one another. The message at the end isn't, "The real exorcist is love," but it almost seems that way.

In theaters October 6th.