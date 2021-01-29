Nevertheless, the idea of a French-made Western still seems offbeat enough to ensure that most viewers will approach a movie like “Savage State” as little more than a novelty. That would be a shame because while it has an undeniable curiosity factor, the film has merit as a sprawling and effective work that combines the expected action beats with quieter, character-driven moments, and elements of pure weirdness to surprisingly strong effect. Even when it doesn’t quite work, and it's undeniably uneven at times, it at least has the good taste to offer up flaws borne of ambition instead of laziness.

The time is 1863 and French settler Edmond (Bruno Todeschini) is living a genteel upper-class life in Missouri with his wife, Madeline (Constance Dollé) and their three daughters: the headstrong Esther (Alice Isaaz), the sickly Abigaelle (Maryne Bertieaux), and Justine (Déborah François), who has dedicated her life to helping to care for Abigaelle. The Civil War is raging and while it's the official policy of Napoleon III that French settlers in America take a neutral position on the conflict, the arrival of the Union Army in town makes that increasingly difficult. When a local dance goes violently wrong after Esther refuses to dance with a thuggish Union soldier, Edmond decides that enough is enough and that he and the family, along with their emancipated maid Layla (Armelle Abibou), are going to take the next boat back to France.

To aid them on this arduous journey, Edmond hires Victor (Kevin Janssens), a laconic Man with No Name-type he has employed in the past, to lead the way. As we see in the opening scene, Victor’s previous job for Edmond, of brokering a deal trading diamonds for French perfume, went badly after Victor tried to pull a scam. Many died, including that of Abigaelle’s fiance. But the person he was scamming, Bettie (Kate Moran), is not willing to let things lie and, backed by her gang of burlap-masked sidemen, is now in hot pursuit of him. There also may have been a romance between them in the past, and when Bettie gets an inkling that Victor and Esther might be an item, she's further enraged.