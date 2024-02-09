Roger Ebert Home
Cobweb

Brian Tallerico
Kim Jee-woon is one of Korea’s most impressive filmmakers, a creator who likes to subvert genre and stretch the visual limits of his material in standouts like “A Tale of Two Sisters,” “The Good the Bad the Weird,” “I Saw the Devil,” and “The Age of Shadows.” He’s a creator who always gets my attention even on television (Apple’s “Dr. Brain”) or in his one diversion to U.S. action cinema (“The Last Stand”). This mini-bio is all to say that if “Cobweb” were made by another filmmaker, it may not be as disappointing. Although it is also may have been unwatchable without Kim’s craftsmanship to hold this slap-dash comedy together as much he does.

“Cobweb” takes place almost entirely on a soundstage for a Korean horror film being shot in the 1970s by a troubled director named, of course, Kim (the amazing Song Kang-ho of “Parasite” fame, along with so many others). Kim is making what needs to be his masterpiece—he calls it that more than once—a black-and-white feature about stormy nights, betrayals, stabbings, and spiders. But he’s been struggling with the ending. When he rewrites to what he thinks is perfection, he struggles to get it approved by the Korean censors but decides to go forward anyway, leading to a series of almost slapstick scenes in which the cast and crew have to hide what they’re really doing from the authorities trying to shut the production down. 

Meanwhile, the actors don’t understand their new roles, and have more than their share of interpersonal drama behind the scenes to add to the tension and humor. The studio boss (Jang Young-nam) is being kept out of the loop; the leading man Ho-se (Oh Jung-se) can’t stop cheating on his wife; the young star Yu-rim (Jung Soo-jung) is hiding a pregnancy—it’s all a recipe for what they call “creative differences” in the industry.

One notable problem with “Cobweb” is that the film within the film looks like the better watch. Give me a Kim Jee-woon black-and-white joint that features giant spider webs, canted angles lit by lightning, and multiple murders. Sadly, that’s only a small part of this “Cobweb,” which is more about the webs a creator weaves when trying to make a feature film, and how easy it is for people to get caught up in a vision gone awry. Echoes of “Ed Wood,” “Birdman,” and other films about the chaos of movie sets feel intentional, but there’s a spark missing here, and a surprising lack of substance to it all. Is Kim poking fun at his art? Noting how silly it can be to make something so serious? Or is his intent more to reveal how complex his passion can be? 

It doesn’t feel like any of those questions were really asked. Instead, Kim seems to be reaching for farce, something like a Noel Coward play with Korean flair. It all looks incredible under the lens of DP Kim Ji-yong (“Decision to Leave”), but it keeps falling flat as the tone seems to evade Kim. There’s a slack nature to the film that almost feels like it has to be an intentional experiment from a filmmaker who has been so precise and intricate with his work in the past. It’s as if Kim is testing himself to see if he could make a self-indulgent, unsubstantial lark of a comedy. He can. Sorta. Now let’s get back to the good stuff.

Film Credits

Cobweb movie poster

Cobweb (2024)

135 minutes

Cast

Song Kang-Ho as Director Kim

Lim Soo-jung as Lee Min-ja

Oh Jung-se as Kang Ho-se

Jeon Yeo-been as Shin Mi-do

Krystal Jung as Han Yu-rim

Park Jung-soo as Madame Oh

Jang Young-nam as Chiarwoman Baek

Jung Woo-Sung as Director Shin

Um Tae-goo as Yu-rim's Boyfriend

Yeom Hye-ran as Ho-se's Wife

Kim Min-jae as Manager Kim

Kim Dong-young as Assistant Director

Kim Jae-geon as Chairman Kang

Director

Writer

