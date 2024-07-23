Bright Wall/Dark Room July 2024: No, Captain, My Captain: Crimson Tide and the Perils of Mutiny by Bryan Miller

The sea makes its own law.

There is a technical term for justice out among the waves—“maritime law”—but that’s just a wishful attempt to extend landlubber rules beyond the reach of the shore. The reality is, once a group of sailors ventures into open water, the vastness of the expanse around them creates a society in miniature—not a ship in a bottle, but a whole bottle city where law and order is revealed to be a fragile working agreement among the captain and crew. One man’s mutiny is another man’s revolution. Of course, it’s that way everywhere else, too. Out on the water, that truth just becomes more apparent.

“At sea a fellow comes out. Salt water is like wine, in that respect,” Herman Melville once wrote in a letter. He would know; Melville himself became a mutineer in 1842, aboard the Lucy Ann.

Movies have been hip to this truth for nearly as long as cinema has existed. Among the earliest notable examples of mutiny dramas include Sergei Eisenstein’s 1925 silent classic The Battleship Potemkin and Frank Lloyd’s Mutiny On the Bounty, the latter of which became the highest-grossing American film of 1935. And that’s not even the earliest cinematic depiction of the infamous 1789 revolt aboard the HMS Bounty; that would be a silent 1916 Australian-New Zealand co-production, now considered lost, followed by a 1933 Australian version (In the Wake of the Bounty) starring a then-unknown Errol Flynn. The story would be prominently remade twice more, once in a dubious 1962 iteration (also entitled Mutiny on the Bounty) starring Marlon Brando as the malevolent Captain Bligh, and again in a handsome 1984 Roger Donaldson production (simply titled The Bounty) featuring a young Mel Gibson.

The apotheosis of mutiny movies also happens to be the rip-roaring coolest of the bunch, a piece of pure pop entertainment that—much like its director, Tony Scott—is due for reconsideration. Crimson Tide is a guiltless pleasure, a perfect Sunday afternoon cable rewatch. It’s more than that, but let’s not sail too quickly past the virtues of its shiny surface.

The central conflict is a battle of wills and worldviews fought between two men. In one corner is Ramsey (Gene Hackman), captain of the USS Alabama, an old war dog of a submariner who brags about the simplicity of his approach and his fidelity to the chain of command. His opposite, the executive officer Hunter (Denzel Washington), is a Harvard-educated man whose nuanced views about war in the nuclear age are greeted with skepticism around the officers’ table. This primal confrontation is endlessly reflected and refracted by their respective subordinates aboard the ship until the answers are anything but clear.