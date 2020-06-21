Big and Small: Ian Holm, 1931-2020

No doubt Holm was proud of his skills and accomplishments. How could you not be, if, like Holm, you’d been a star in the Royal Shakespeare Company for years before making your first TV appearance (as Richard III in the 1965 BBC series “Wars of the Roses”), then became a go-to character actor in splashy historical epics (such as 1977’s "Jesus of Nazareth"), and then, at 48, joined the upper ranks of superstar character actors in Hollywood movies, thanks to a chilling turn as the android science officer Ash in the original Alien? Nevertheless, when you think of Holm, you picture him dwarfed by the enormity of his context in the story, whether he’s playing a Hobbit entrusted with an all-powerful ring in Peter Jackson’s Tolkien adaptations; a petty dystopian bureaucrat embroiled in a cover-up in “Brazil”; a nerdy science officer feeding his crew a line of b.s. in order to facilitate a great evil in “Alien”; a compromised cop in “Night Falls on Manhattan”; or a homeless genius in “Joe Gould’s Secret,” working on a history of humankind that, for once, focuses not on royals, generals, and industrialists, but ordinary folks scraping by.

Holm often shined in parts that showcased the shabbiest tendencies in humanity (or in human-seeming creatures). Think of Ash, the misanthropic science officer of the Nostromo, gaslighting and belittling the heroine, Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, often seeming as uncomfortable in his own skin as a flesh-and-blood person that knows he’s not cool or attractive or even especially good with people. That squirmy insecurity registers even more strongly in “Brazil,” where Holm plays a devastating caricature of a mid-level office manager, the kind of guy who doesn’t actually know how to do anything, seeks help from the competent people whose lives he holds in his hands, and rewards them not by making their lives better, but by not making them worse.

When I think of Holm, I squirm a little bit, because he was so good at, and so brave in, the sorts of roles that make audiences flinch when they see that actor later on the street. The flinch isn't coming from the actor or the character, but from a recognition that the role touched a nervous, squirmy place inside you. I think of Holm's veteran patrolman character in the cop corruption drama “Night Falls on Manhattan,” explaining his district attorney son exactly how he did illegal and unethical things, failing to convince even himself that he cut corners for the greater good. I think of Ash toddling about the Nostromo, so maladjusted and lonely on top of being sinister and cold. I think of his savant character in “Joe Gould’s Secret”—adapted from New Yorker writer Joseph Mitchell’s same-titled article—always managing to vandalize or destroy any good thing that another character tries to do for him, as if enacting some kind of Failure Insurance Policy. I think of his “Brazil” character, Mr. Kurtzman, imploding with insecurity even as he’s bossing around the hero—only pretending to understand things while they’re explained in language simple enough for a child to understand, periodically reminding himself to act miffed at the implication that he didn’t already know everything ("Yes, yes"), even as his face registers the bone-deep fright of a man who knows he's too dim to grasp even the dummy-proof version.