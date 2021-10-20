The Language of Silence: Valdimar Jóhannsson on Lamb

It’s hard, but I think you're right—it’s like a folktale, or it’s somewhere there. I can understand it, but I don't know where it's horror or when it's something else. What we wanted to do in the beginning was to try to make a film that we really wanted to see, that we felt that we had not seen before. So we never put it in some special genre from the beginning. We didn't know where it would end.

I've heard so many different genres that people are putting it in, and some people are telling me that it's just a comedy. I think it may be the audience who should find something.

You think the audience should see in it what they're going to see in it and you shouldn’t try to put it like in a box for them, to define what it is?

Yeah. Just be open. I trust the audience to find or read out of it what they feel, because I think it should be open. There's nothing that is wrong or right. At least for me, I really like films that I have rewatch or I can't stop thinking about, that I have to somehow find my way through it without getting some explanations from the people that made the film.

You've hit, for me, an important point, which is trusting the audience. That matters a lot to you, giving the audience your trust and not handholding them through the experience? You seem to have faith in the audience's ability to figure the movie out for themselves.

Yeah. I feel that it’s very necessary to do that, because it should also be their experience. There are a lot of things that are not said or that people understand in a different way. Also, cinema is a visual medium where you don't need to explain everything with dialogue. I like when you have to just somehow read body language, or give the animals some feelings or thoughts. For me, that is more interesting.