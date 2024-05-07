A Good Reason to Be a Coward: Jim Cummings on The Last Stop in Yuma County

Actor Jim Cummings plays the conniving and unnamed knife salesman. It’s a brilliant balancing act where he is the audience’s eyes and anchor in the midst of the carnage. But there are inklings of belligerence that simmer just below the surface, adding to the long tradition of “cinematic dipshits” (as a Letterboxd member put it) he has played, from “Thunder Road” to “The Wolf of Snow Hollow.”

Put more eloquently, Cummings has carved a lane by deconstructing the powerful and privileged characters he portrays; we can laugh at them rather than with them. Cummings believes that laughing at despicable characters is one of cinema’s greatest gifts. “When you laugh, you subvert the status quo of power dynamics of who is in charge,” he shared.

He spoke with RogerEbert over Zoom about the role of humor in challenging authority, what the animals in “The Last Stop in Yuma County” ultimately symbolize, and his excitement and hopes for Gallupi’s take on the “Evil Dead” franchise.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

I keep telling people that The Last Stop in Yuma County is going to give Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga a run for its money as the desert movie to dominate May.

Jim Cummings: (Laughs) That’s lovely. Thank you.

The film is also playing in Chicago as part of the 11th Chicago Critics Film Festival.

That’s right! Over at the Music Box!

I already know Midwesterners will feel very seen by the inclusion of rhubarb pie in the film.

I love that line in the movie where they’re selling how good the rhubarb pie is and Sierra McCormick’s character goes, “It’s not that great.”

Had you heard of or eaten rhubarb pie before?

Oh yeah.

The way your character fumbled his way through the pronunciation convinced me that you’d never heard of it.

(Laughs) Yeah, I’m from New Orleans, Louisiana, and I grew up with a bunch of bakers, so I'm well versed in rhubarb.