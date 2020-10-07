When You Have a Hammer, Everything Looks Like a Nail: Jim Cummings on The Wolf of Snow Hollow

This is Robert Forster’s final film. He’s terrific playing the sheriff of this snowy ski town, who’s world-weary, weather-beaten, and still lightning-quick with a one-liner. What was it like to work with such a giant, particularly given that he’s playing your on-screen father?

I’m glad I took it as seriously as I did, needing to impress this guy. It’s weird, because he came on set as my biggest fan, as a huge supporter of mine, wanting to make sure we got it right and that I got everything I needed. And we all took it seriously, because this was Bob Forster, from “Jackie Brown,” who was going to add so much realism to this sheriff’s department. Yet, he was able to do all the funny slapstick! In one of my favorite scenes, he’s coming out for what you think is going to be a press conference, and it turns out to just be his buddy trying to plant a story in the local newspaper. And the reporter keeps saying “massacre,” and Bob keeps going away and walking back, and it’s this slapstick scene in the middle of a blizzard, grown men shouting at each other in a parking lot. He’s able to do all the serious, old-man, end-of-life stuff, but he could also do the Chaplin routine better than I could. It was such a fun experience working with the guy every minute.

More than “Thunder Road,” this film looks at alcoholism in a direct, nightmarish way. The most brutal part of the movie, to me, is a scene where John’s life has become unmanageable, his drinking has worsened dramatically, and his daughter, Jenna (Chloe East), is begging him to just go to bed in the midst of a drunken episode.

It’s ugly and American and realistic. That was probably the hardest scene to shoot on set. Chloe is in the doorway, and her mom was right outside telling me, “Sorry, she deals with a lot of this stuff.” Every American household deals with this stuff. My brother, I read him the script over Christmas, has been in the program [meaning Alcoholics Anonymous] for ten years now. And I sat him down to ask about a scene in which he drinks Listerine from the bottle, to ask if it was too much. And he said, “No, it’s 16.5 percent alcohol.” He knew the alcohol content in Listerine, and also that they put in a certain chemical to make you vomit if you drink too much of it. To fuse that with the werewolf story, it really is that idea; when you relapse, it’s incredibly shameful and you don’t want to tell anyone about it. That must be what it’s like to be a werewolf.

Between “Thunder Road” and “The Wolf of Snow Hollow,” your films also explore policing in an era when police violence and brutality keeps spilling out onto the national stage. There’s an earnest, threatening urgency to your characters in these films: both sad-sack police officers tangling with their own dangerous, thwarted masculinity. Tell me about that.

That’s exactly it. It’s this earnest, threatening urgency, of people who have a huge amount of testosterone as well as a desire to find justice and do the right thing. I’ve met a lot of law enforcement officials, and their favorite movies—you can ask any of them—are Batman, Superman, and "Fast & Furious" movies. These are people who have an idea in their mind about being protectors, of the thin blue line between order and chaos. That can also be an incredibly dangerous, sociopathic place to live, thinking you’re Rikki-Tikki-Tavi with a pistol. When you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail. To put in that place type-A people who steamroll others in their normal lives, it creates incredibly toxic workplaces, especially for women. It’s a very strange time to talk about the police. But it’s funny to make slapstick comedies about them. You can do both at the same time: you can humiliate and humanize these people. That’s important. Chaplin did that with “The Great Dictator.” If you can make jokes about this stuff, it gives people ammunition to deal with it in their normal lives.