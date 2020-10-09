PJ (Jimmy Tatro) and his girlfriend Brianne (Annie Hamilton) have rented a remote cottage in a snowy corner of the country. After a rough encounter with some locals at a bar, they retire to the cabin, where PJ is planning to propose. Knowing this is a werewolf movie, these early scenes have the feel of the opening sequence of “Scream” as Cummings plays with the fact that viewers are aware something horrible is about to happen. It turns out that PJ won’t get to propose to Brianne, who goes out to turn the hot water on late at night and ends up torn to pieces by something that leaves a large pawprint.

And I mean “pieces”—most of the officers who respond to the scene have never seen anything like a woman with missing body parts. It certainly startles John Marshall (Cummings), a man dealing with so much personal trouble in his life that the arrival of what they first presume is a serial killer may be the straw that breaks his back. In a series of quick beats, Cummings reveals that John is a recovering alcoholic with a sick father (Robert Forster), who also happens to be the town sheriff, and he has an ex-wife who hates him. Officer Julia Robson (Riki Lindhome) is a quiet, confident partner, and John is trying his best to make things work with his daughter (Chloe East), but he immediately looks too fragile to handle the biggest case of his life at this particular time.

Everyone treats the first death like there’s a madman in their midst, but it happens again the next night. And the next one. And the town starts talking. Even as John pushes back against the concept of something supernatural, people wonder if there’s a literal werewolf in those snowy hills. Cummings writes several scenes of incompetent police work but not in a traditional broad comedy sense. Instead he captures how stressed, normal people can butt heads when they disagree about how to handle something unimaginable. And he really focuses on what a case like this would do to a man like John, allowing him to become unlikable in multiple ways. He’s not your average hero. He’s an average guy thrust into a nightmare. There’s a big difference. There are so many versions of this movie that overplay either John’s heroism or turn him into a bumbling idiot, but Cummings takes neither easy road as a screenwriter. The movie is much better for that daring choice.