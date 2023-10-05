Fantastic Fest 2023 Highlights: The Devil You Know

2023 marked the 18th edition of the long-running Texas genre film festival, which bills itself on its website as the largest of its kind in the U.S. (Canada’s Fantasia takes the title for North America.) Its current motto, “the film festival with the boring parts cut out,” speaks to the sensibility at play in the programming—although the most interesting areas of Fantastic Fest, at least from a critical point of view, are the ones where genre and “challenging” arthouse cinema overlap. This year’s main competition winner, “Property,” a bleak tale of class struggle plucked from this year’s Berlinale, exemplifies that approach. But those weren’t the screenings that packed the theaters at the Alamo South Lamar.

The Toxic Avenger

What fills the seats at Fantastic Fest are movies like “The Toxic Avenger,” festival alum Macon Blair’s agreeably goofy, splatter-filled reimagining (it has very little to do with its predecessor, save for the tutus and toxic waste) of Troma’s most successful property. Since SXSW in March, the Alamo’s flagship location in Austin underwent a major renovation. Among other changes, the new Drafthouse replaced traditional folding seats with the padded recliners standard in corporate movie theaters that try everything to get people off their couches, short of showing good films with quality projection and sound.

This reduced seating capacity in each of the Alamo South Lamar’s ten screens is … not ideal for a film festival. Festival audiences don’t need to be bribed with luxury amenities; they just want to be in the room where the movies are playing. And so the already-competitive ticketing lottery for each day’s screenings got more frenzied than ever, with popular screenings selling out before the public (here, the standard “fan” badge) could get tickets. This happens all the time at festivals. But the naysayers complained on Facebook that “it doesn’t happen at Fantastic Fest.”