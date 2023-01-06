Variety Hosts Ten Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards Brunch

Recipients of Variety's Ten Directors to Watch award.

Six of the ten up and coming directors, curated by the astute Peter Debruge of Variety, were in attendance, but awards were announced or given to Maggie Betts ("The Burial"), Elegance Bratton ("The Inspection"), Elijah Bynum ("Magazine Dreams"), Alice Diop ("Saint Omer"), Eva Longoria ("Flamin' Hot"), Nida Manzoor ("Polite Society"), Laurel Parmet ("The Starling Girl"), Saim Sadiq ("Joyland"), Jingyi Shao ("Chang Can Dunk") and Charlotte Wells ("Aftersun").

Angela Bassett receives the Creative Impact Award for Acting

In addition, Impact Awards were given to Angela Bassett (the scene-stealer of Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), for Creative Impact in Acting. She was introduced by Academy Award-winning costumer Ruth Carter.



Brian Tyree Henry receives the Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance prize.

Brian Tyree Henry, who has received raves for his performance in Lila Neugebauer's "Causeway," earned the Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance prize. He was introduced by Danielle Deadwyler, who gave such a moving performance in Chinonye Chukwu's "Till" as Mamie Mobley Till, mother of Emmett Till. She received an award last night at the Palm Springs festival.

Baz Luhrmann receives the Creative Impact in Directing award.

Rian Johnson won the Creative Impact in Screenwriting award, and was introduced by Kate Hudson, who starred in his recent film, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Last but not least, Baz Luhrmann received the Creative Impact in Directing award, which was presented by Austin Butler, his amazing star in "Elvis."

All photos by Chaz Ebert.