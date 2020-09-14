TIFF 2020: Pieces of a Woman, I Care a Lot, Summer of ‘85

Let’s start with the one that already has awards buzz, Kata Wéber & Kornél Mundruczó’s “Pieces of a Woman,” which won its lead actress Vanessa Kirby the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at Venice last week and was picked up by Netflix for worldwide distribution. Made by real-life partners—Wéber is credited with writing and Mundruczo with directing but the credits list it as a film “by” both of them—“Pieces of a Woman” has the feeling of something deeply personal. It's about dealing with unimaginable pain and grief, and what those things can do to people. Despite the rawness of emotion in “Pieces of a Woman,” it comes apart after a bravura opening 30-minute sequence and devolves into an increasingly frustrating melodrama that seems to literally fight against the talented cast trying to breathe some humanity and vulnerability into it. Everyone here is good to great, but what should be a character piece becomes a showcase for elevated acting and melodramatic moments before bafflingly closing as a courtroom drama. There are so many elements here that work, but it’s aggravating to see how much they fail to come together.

Martha Weiss (Kirby) is very pregnant. She’s headed home after a work party to celebrate her maternity leave and her construction worker partner Sean (Shia LaBeouf) is just as excited for the birth of their daughter. After a brief set-up, Mundruczo stages one of the most daring sequences of his career, or any film this year really, a real-time birth of a child in an unbroken shot. We watch as Martha goes into labor, her water breaking in the kitchen. The first sign of trouble is that their midwife is in the middle of another birth, so a backup comes to their Boston home in the form of Eve Woodward (Molly Parker). Still, Eve seems to know what she’s doing and the birthing process seems natural. Until it doesn’t. With an unbroken shot that barely stops moving as it swoops its way around this trio of people on a day they'll never forget, “Pieces of a Woman” is almost worth seeing just for the filmmaking and performances in this sequence.

Because, sadly, what happens next just never lives up to the truth of that first 30 minutes. For the most part, “Pieces of a Woman” is about how people deal with grief. Martha seems cold at first, less emotional about considering donating their baby’s body to science than Sean. And she pulls away from her mother Elizabeth (Ellen Burstyn) instead of realizing she’s grieving too. Most of “Pieces” is about Martha navigating her grief, and how that pushes some people in her life away from her. Sadly, it’s also kind of a legal drama as an old friend and attorney named Suzanne (Sarah Snook) leads the prosecution of Eve. I’ll never understand how a movie that is at its strongest in the intimacy of a couple and family ends in the coldness of a courtroom.