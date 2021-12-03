Critics Choice Awards Celebration of Black Cinema & Television to Honor Will Smith, Ruth Negga and More on December 6th

The Critics Choice Association announced today the final list of honorees for it's Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, taking place on Monday, December 6th, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress and producer Niecy Nash (“Claws,” “When They See Us”) will include 16 award categories as part of a star-studded night honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and for the first time, television.
Award winning writer, director, producer, and film distributor Ava DuVernay will be receiving the first-ever Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award. “We are truly honored to name our prestigious Trailblazer Award after Melvin Van Peebles,” said Shawn Edwards, CCA Board Member and Executive Producer of the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. “Van Peebles inspired a generation of filmmakers. He was a true maverick and a visionary cinematic genius. We’re thrilled that Melvin’s son, Mario will be presenting the award to Ava DuVernay, as the first recipient of the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award.”
Special Honorees include Halle Berry, who will receive the Career Achievement Award; Anthony Anderson who will receive the Producer Award for Television; Jennifer Hudson will be honored with the Actress Award for Film; and Barry Jenkins who will receive the Director Award for Television.
Two-time Academy Award-nominated actor Will Smith will receive the Actor Award for Film for his role in “King Richard,” which follows the journey of Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena. Emmy and PGA Award-winning director and producer Antoine Fuqua will receive the Director Award for Film. Among his many credits, Fuqua is best known for directing “Training Day,”and most recently “The Guilty” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.
Academy and Emmy Award-nominated actress Ruth Negga will receive a Special Honoree Award for her performance in the critically acclaimed Netflix film “Passing,” based on the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen about a Black woman who is passing as white. This site's co-founder, Chaz Ebert served as an executive producer.
The cast of the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall,” which includes Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Deon Cole, R.J. Cyler, Edi Gathegi, and Danielle Deadwyler, will receive the Ensemble Award.
César Award-winning French actor Omar Sy will receive the Actor Award for Television for his impressive work in Netflix’s “Lupin.” He also appeared in the critically acclaimed film “The Intouchables.” His award will be presented in French by Chaz Ebert. Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Danielle Brooks will receive the Actress Award for Television for her role in the Lifetime movie “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” based on one of the most revered gospel singers in history, Mahalia Jackson. She is also well-known for her role in Netflix’s acclaimed series “Orange is the New Black.”
Emmy nominee Robin Thede will receive the Showrunner Award for HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” She is also the creator, executive producer, writer and star of the eight-time Emmy-nominated variety sketch series. Toheeb Jimoh will receive the Breakthrough Award for his role on the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” where he plays the young Nigerian footballer Sam Obisanya.
Emmy Award-nominated actor Kenan Thompson will receive a Special Honoree Award recognizing his work on both NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” where he is the longest-serving cast member, and his eponymous comedy “Kenan.” Tony Award winner Patina Miller will receive a Special Honoree Award for her starring role in the Starz series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the third installment in the “Power”universe that chronicles the early years of Kanan Stark, played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.
Natasha Rothwell will receive a Special Honoree Award for her acclaimed role as Belinda Lindsey on HBO’s “The White Lotus.” She also serves as a writer, series regular and consulting producer on HBO’s “Insecure.”
For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.