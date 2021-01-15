Spike Lee Recieves American Cinematheque Award

Hosted by Jodie Foster, who co-starred in Lee's 2006 thriller, "Inside Man," the ceremony featured heartfelt tributes from many of the filmmaker's cherished collaborators, who conversed in pairs to reveal the particulars of his genius. Guests included "Chi-Raq" star Angela Bassett, "Malcolm X" editor Barry Alexander Brown, "Bamboozled" costume designer Ruth E. Carter, "BlacKkKlansman" casting director Kim Coleman, "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler (one of Lee's former students at NYU), "Mo' Better Blues" cinematographer Ernest Dickerson, "Do the Right Thing" producer Jon Kilik, "4 Little Girls" cinematographer Ellen Kuras, "Do the Right Thing" star Rosie Perez, "Jungle Fever" editor Sam Pollard, "Clockers" casting director Robi Reed, "Do the Right Thing" producer Monty Ross and "She's Gotta Have It" production designer Wynn Thomas.

"You have to work on your craft no matter what it is — you have to work, you have to work, you have to work," Lee said in conversation with Foster. "If you love what you are doing you can delay Father Time, so I have some more joints to make. At the very beginning I wanted to build a body of work because I noticed the artists I admired kept building their body of work. It wasn’t just a one-and-done thing. Over the years they kept working on their craft. For me that was the model."

The director also paid tribute to the late star of his latest acclaimed narrative feature, "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman (who played a heroic platoon leader), saying, "The character in 'Da 5 Bloods' is so enormous — you just can’t cast anybody. He is described as mythic. You are talking about a guy who played Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall, Black Panther." Boseman's "Da 5 Bloods" co-stars—Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters and Isiah Whitlock Jr.—appeared together to virtually give Lee his award.

"There are filmmakers who create entertainment for the world. and there are those who create commentaries for our world," said Jonathan Majors. "Personally I don’t know another person that so naturally and so honestly creates both time and time again. Hopefully all artistic artists grow in their craft, Spike, but you started with compassion and guts and truth. Vision ferocious before anyone knew who you were, and passion before anyone knew that you are. I know that from courtside at the Knicks game and hanging out with you, and having a beer with you in Thailand, you don’t speak through your art, you speak through your humanity."