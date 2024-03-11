Oscars 2024: The View from the Room

From my vantage point in the third mezzanine seat, the fizzled ending was the bookend to a clumsy-ish start, with host Jimmy Kimmel delivering a mix-bag opening monologue. While the reliable host won some laughs and celebrated the sometimes embarrassingly earnest, self-referential spirit of the Oscars, his early gags—like the uncomfortable mention of Robert Downey Jr.’s past struggle with substance abuse—drew a combination of disbelief and polite grins at best. “This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr’s career. Well, one of the highest points,” Kimmel said. In that moment, I couldn’t help but think of Aidy Bryant’s brilliant Spirit Awards opening monologue from just a couple of weeks ago when the host poked fun at the tradition of “roasting celebrities” in awards ceremonies, continuing with a purposely unclever “Hi Natalie Portman, you stupid bitch!” Kimmel’s joke felt like the same type of approach that Bryant had targeted. But to give him credit, Kimmel scored big by dedicating a good chunk of his time to last year’s two Hollywood strikes and celebrating the workers and crew members that make the movies run on. The Dolby rose to its feet at the gesture.

What filled the bookends was glorious, for the most part. After I watched a small part of the show from my mezzanine seat through the first commercial break, I proceeded down to the orchestra level thanks to my wristband that gave me access to the entire Dolby and lingered by the lobby-area where the likes of “The Color Purple” nominee Danielle Brooks, “The Holdovers” winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, famous Oscars chef Wolfgang Puck and presenter Jennifer Lawrence passed through and stopped by. That’s where I witnessed the Best Animated Feature win of Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” on a giant screen, a triumph that could be called surprising by most. (I stuck with my Miyazaki prediction, while many went with “Spider-Man: Across the Spirder-Verse.”) Master Miyazaki wasn’t present at the ceremony. But Studio Ghibli COO (and movie’s Executive Producer) Kiyofumi Nakajima jokingly told me on the red carpet that the master does pay attention to his film’s Oscars journey, but perhaps quietly.



“Since he is of a certain age now, he is trying to be very humble and he's pretending that he doesn't really care,” he said with a chuckle. Taking pride in Japan’s longstanding tradition of 2D hand-drawn animation, “It’s a treasure in Japan,” Nakajima continued. “It’s the one that we are most comfortable doing and we are very good at it. And I think 3D animation is America's major talent. So I think it's interesting that we are able to represent our 2D animation.” As the film’s distributor, GKIDS president David Jesteadt told me, “We feel there's a little something different about this year. Having Miyazaki's film is certainly a huge honor after starting—what was that—14 years ago with “The Secret Life of Cows.” That was our first nomination. It’s been gratifying to have these nominations reinforce the idea that the animation world is continuing to change and there is a big community that opened up around it. So it's been really fantastic. And [Miyazaki] is saying that they are watching the ceremony in Japan.”